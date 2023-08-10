It’s Lisa’s endless summer vacation, and we’re all just living in it. After visiting her native Thailand earlier in June, the rapper returned to her getaway tendencies with a series of posts from a trip to southern Italy. And like her previous vacation looks, she made sure to bring all sorts of summertime textures.

While visiting the country’s coast, the Blackpink member showed off two day-to-night looks—one perfect for sightseeing and another ideal for a waterside dinner. For the daytime ensemble, Lisa mixed in plenty of neutrals, comfortable footwear, and a couple of unique accessories for good measure.

Europe has been experiencing a major heatwave this summer, so while her choice of pants may have seemed a bit too hot to handle, their linen fabric certainly helped to cool things down. Lisa then paired her pants with a light yellow halter-style tank that casually tied around her neck. Though the two pieces were fairly casual, Lisa’s accessory picks really added an interesting edge to the full ensemble.

Her jelly sandals by Melissa have been a familiar choice for this summer—the 26-year-old has been wearing the purple fisherman-style rather frequently (like when she sipped wine on the Parisian sidewalk). The star then continued the neutral palette of her pants with her shoulder bag and bucket hat, both in one of summer’s staple fabrics, raffia.

Both accessories are, fittingly, courtesy of Celine (same with her round-frame sunglasses). While bucket hats witnessed a boom about two summers ago, they have slowly been replaced by other sun-obscuring wears—but clearly, Lisa had other ideas. After checking out the sights, Lisa then changed into another airy ensemble—and while it had a more formal feel, it continued the yellow palette of the previous look.

Lisa’s Zimmerman dress featured tiny threads of lurex throughout, which added a bit of sparkle to things. There were also plenty of cut-outs, mainly at the sides and back, to help ease the Italian heat. Lisa seems to be giving Dua Lipa’s La Vacanza summer a run for its money (good thing the rapper has a song of the same name, though).

Shop Lisa’s Picks: