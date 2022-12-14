Every season has its must-have pieces, determined by the style stars of the moment, plucked from the runways, and passed down from there. Sometimes, these pieces are hard to incorporate in every day life, like when they’re bright pink dresses from Valentino or aggressively cropped mini skirts from Miu Miu. But this season, the It girls have opted for comfort over all else, and it’s bomber jackets that are getting their seal of approval.

But we’re not talking your run-of-the-mill bomber jacket, specifically, it’s a Jonathan Anderson creation that caught the eyes of your favorite models and actresses. That means the proportions are odd and then aesthetic is almost a little comical. The jacket in question comes from Anderson’s autumn/winter 2022 collection for Loewe, and in a collection filled with car-shaped dresses, balloon bras, and lip-adorned chests, it was easy to forget about the jackets. But now, they’ve gotten a second life, thanks to the help of some of fashion’s current favorite faces.

Recently, it seems like you can’t go a day without seeing someone wear the piece. Taylor Russell first rocked the jacket last month, not long after she was announced as an ambassador for Loewe. The actress paired the black leather version with some jeans from the brand for a casual screening of Bones & All in London, hosted by Anderson.

Russell with Naomi Campbell at the Bones & All screening. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

From its first wear one can see why this isn’t an ordinary bomber. Aside from the overly puffed-up sleeves, there seems to also be extra padding at the front, creating a bit of an unnatural shape, accentuated when the wearer puts there hands in their pocket. As one co-worker put it, it looks like something a drag queen would wear before revealing a comically large breastplate underneath. When unzipped, though, the jacket relaxes slightly, and that’s how Lori Harvey wore a green version of the piece when she stepped out in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s Hailey Bieber, though, who seems to be the biggest fan of the style, as she owns two versions of the coat. She showed off the first one during a recent trip to New York City. The model paired the nylon version with black jeans, Marni loafers she’s also been wearing nonstop, and a mini Bottega Veneta Jodie bag. While her husband, Justin, didn’t wear the jacket of the season, he did wear the highly popular Super Puff from Artizia.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

But one It jacket isn’t enough, so Hailey copped it in leather as well and wore the second style on Tuesday night when she attended a Los Angeles Lakers game with Justin Skye.

Skye and Bieber at the Lakers game on Tuesday night. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

And apparently, Bieber turned her friend Kendall Jenner onto the jacket as well. Or perhaps, it was the other way around. Either way, Jenner grabbed the green leather version for her closet and wore it during her recent trip to Aspen. While there, she conducted a quick photoshoot in the snow wearing the piece, zipped up to really accentuate the odd proportions.

The popularity of this jacket really isn’t surprising. It comes from Loewe, a brand that has been reemerging as a celeb favorite over the past few years, and it also plays off a lot of trends we’ve seen gaining popularity for awhile now. If you’re over the moto jacket look, this is a chicer alternative, and it also comes off the heels of Top Gun: Maverick, which saw many pilots looking very good in bomber jackets. Likely, this is just the beginning of the padded bomber’s popularity, because once a few It girls wear something, there’s no telling who else will join in.

