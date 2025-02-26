The crowds, the commotion, and, of course, the collections of London Fashion Week can feel like a blur. How does one celebrate all the best parts of LFW, especially the smaller—but no less thoughtful—details that might go unnoticed? Below, we’ve rounded up every little thing we saw and loved during the fall 2025 runway shows and presentations in England’s capital.

Burberry: In a Word, Star-studded

When it comes to Burberry’s fall 2025 collection, where do we even begin!? Everywhere you looked, there were big stars and longtime friends of the house at designer Daniel Lee’s latest show. The model casting (Naomi Campbell, Karen Elson, and Lila Moss’s debut), the surprise cameos on the runway (Lesley Manville, Richard E. Grant, The White Lotus’s Jason Isaacs), the front row (there was Nicholas Hoult, Nia Archives, Jodie Turner-Smith, and many more)...the fashion! Lee made one thing clear: the U.K. is a cultural force and a major source of influence for artists the world over. He channeled the singular It Brit thing for the coming season, creating inventive outerwear, fuzzy accessories, and of course, plenty of plaid. Click here to read our full review.

Lauryn Hill attends the Burberry Winter 2025 show during London Fashion Week Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

Fiona Shaw at Simone Rocha (and Turtle Purses!)

Another show filled with familiar faces was Simone Rocha fall 2025: Alexa Chung, Andrea Riseborough, and the one and only Fiona Shaw all walked. It was especially exciting to see Shaw, a legendary Irish actress who worked the runway. We also couldn’t ignore the animal-shaped accessories designer Rocha put down her catwalk. The turtles were a favorite.

Fiona Shaw walks the runway during the Simone Rocha Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The Bubble Skirts at S.S. Daley

Designer Steven Stokey-Daley has fun with fashion, making his biannual runway shows a true delight. This fall 2025 season did not stray from that reputation. Whimsical and fun, the S.S. Daley collection was brimming with joy. These bubble skirts made me smile, which I didn’t think was possible after my red-eye flight to London from New York.

A look from S.S. Daley’s runway show at London Fashion Week

Debi Mazar at Completed Works

Completed Works tapped some true icons for fall 2025. The U.K.-based jewelry brand’s creative director, Anna Jewsbury, commissioned the award-winning playwright Laura Waldren to create an original script set on a live broadcast from the fictional shopping channel, CwTV. Debi Mazar played the infomercial saleswoman—who happened to be having a slight mental breakdown on air.

Debi Mazar attends the Completedworks AW25 Show Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Completedworks

Labrum London Hits Abbey Road

This season at London Fashion Week was all about English classics. It was fitting, then, for Labrum London to host their show at Abbey Road Studios in St. John’s Wood.

A model walks at the LABRUM London presentation Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images

Discovering Sylva’s Skin-Soothing Apparel

Although she didn’t show on the London Fashion Week schedule, stylist Tallulah Harlech’s undergarment/activewear label Sylva was the talk of the town. Her eco-friendly luxury brand features apparel that doubles as a form of skincare for the body. As a child, Harlech—who is the daughter of Amanda Harlech—suffered from guttate psoriasis. Now, she’s created a line of pieces that actually soothe the skin. Her first drop (a top, leggings, and a floor length dress) was made from a textile blend of eucalyptus cellulose, seaweed, and elastane. Talk about the future of fashion.

The Set at Richard Quinn

Richard Quinn set his dreamy fall runway show in the middle of a winter wonderland. When I entered the venue, I had to step through piles of snow on the ground to get to my seat. Once the models started walking, more snow began to fall softly from above. Each look—many of them bridal-inspired, with a kind of 1960s romance—looked like it was twinkling through a snow globe. Penelope Tree also hit the runway for the show, which made the experience even more magical.

A model walks the runway at the Richard Quinn show Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Wow Retro Vintage Shop in Covent Garden

It’s not a trip to London without a little vintage shopping. This time around, a friend recommended Wow Retro in Covent Garden, where I picked up the perfect suede coat. I’ll definitely be paying this store another visit when I’m back in the U.K. in September for the spring 2026 shows.

A coat from Wow Retro Vintage Shop in Covent Garden Photo by W

Stefan Cooke’s Cake

Not only was Stefan Cooke’s fall 2025 runway a knockout (see our favorite looks from the collection here), the event marked a milestone: the designer’s return to making womenswear. Of course, there’s only one way to celebrate such a moment—with an enormous gateau.

The gateau (cake) at Stefan Cooke’s show Photo by W

Paolo Carzana’s Pub Runway

Have you ever been to a fashion show in an alleyway? Maybe not, but designer Paolo Carzana proved even the darkest corner of a pub can be a proper show venue. For fall 2025, Carzana hosted his presentation at London’s The Holy Tavern, a bar inside a building that dates back to 1720.