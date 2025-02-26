The crowds, the commotion, and, of course, the collections of London Fashion Week can feel like a blur. How does one celebrate all the best parts of LFW, especially the smaller—but no less thoughtful—details that might go unnoticed? Below, we’ve rounded up every little thing we saw and loved during the fall 2025 runway shows and presentations in England’s capital.
Burberry: In a Word, Star-studded
When it comes to Burberry’s fall 2025 collection, where do we even begin!? Everywhere you looked, there were big stars and longtime friends of the house at designer Daniel Lee’s latest show. The model casting (Naomi Campbell, Karen Elson, and Lila Moss’s debut), the surprise cameos on the runway (Lesley Manville, Richard E. Grant, The White Lotus’s Jason Isaacs), the front row (there was Nicholas Hoult, Nia Archives, Jodie Turner-Smith, and many more)...the fashion! Lee made one thing clear: the U.K. is a cultural force and a major source of influence for artists the world over. He channeled the singular It Brit thing for the coming season, creating inventive outerwear, fuzzy accessories, and of course, plenty of plaid. Click here to read our full review.
Fiona Shaw at Simone Rocha (and Turtle Purses!)
Another show filled with familiar faces was Simone Rocha fall 2025: Alexa Chung, Andrea Riseborough, and the one and only Fiona Shaw all walked. It was especially exciting to see Shaw, a legendary Irish actress who worked the runway. We also couldn’t ignore the animal-shaped accessories designer Rocha put down her catwalk. The turtles were a favorite.
The Bubble Skirts at S.S. Daley
Designer Steven Stokey-Daley has fun with fashion, making his biannual runway shows a true delight. This fall 2025 season did not stray from that reputation. Whimsical and fun, the S.S. Daley collection was brimming with joy. These bubble skirts made me smile, which I didn’t think was possible after my red-eye flight to London from New York.
Debi Mazar at Completed Works
Completed Works tapped some true icons for fall 2025. The U.K.-based jewelry brand’s creative director, Anna Jewsbury, commissioned the award-winning playwright Laura Waldren to create an original script set on a live broadcast from the fictional shopping channel, CwTV. Debi Mazar played the infomercial saleswoman—who happened to be having a slight mental breakdown on air.
Labrum London Hits Abbey Road
This season at London Fashion Week was all about English classics. It was fitting, then, for Labrum London to host their show at Abbey Road Studios in St. John’s Wood.
Discovering Sylva’s Skin-Soothing Apparel
Although she didn’t show on the London Fashion Week schedule, stylist Tallulah Harlech’s undergarment/activewear label Sylva was the talk of the town. Her eco-friendly luxury brand features apparel that doubles as a form of skincare for the body. As a child, Harlech—who is the daughter of Amanda Harlech—suffered from guttate psoriasis. Now, she’s created a line of pieces that actually soothe the skin. Her first drop (a top, leggings, and a floor length dress) was made from a textile blend of eucalyptus cellulose, seaweed, and elastane. Talk about the future of fashion.
The Set at Richard Quinn
Richard Quinn set his dreamy fall runway show in the middle of a winter wonderland. When I entered the venue, I had to step through piles of snow on the ground to get to my seat. Once the models started walking, more snow began to fall softly from above. Each look—many of them bridal-inspired, with a kind of 1960s romance—looked like it was twinkling through a snow globe. Penelope Tree also hit the runway for the show, which made the experience even more magical.
Wow Retro Vintage Shop in Covent Garden
It’s not a trip to London without a little vintage shopping. This time around, a friend recommended Wow Retro in Covent Garden, where I picked up the perfect suede coat. I’ll definitely be paying this store another visit when I’m back in the U.K. in September for the spring 2026 shows.
Stefan Cooke’s Cake
Not only was Stefan Cooke’s fall 2025 runway a knockout (see our favorite looks from the collection here), the event marked a milestone: the designer’s return to making womenswear. Of course, there’s only one way to celebrate such a moment—with an enormous gateau.
Paolo Carzana’s Pub Runway
Have you ever been to a fashion show in an alleyway? Maybe not, but designer Paolo Carzana proved even the darkest corner of a pub can be a proper show venue. For fall 2025, Carzana hosted his presentation at London’s The Holy Tavern, a bar inside a building that dates back to 1720.