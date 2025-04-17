Margot Robbie Travels in Style (and Comfort) With Her Newborn

The eternal challenge of airport style is balancing style with comfort. Throw in traveling with a small child? Well, it's no easy feat—but new mom Margot Robbie is more than up to the task. The Barbie actor kept comfort in mind as she arrived at the Brisbane airport today with her little one in tow.

Robbie based her travel look around a tri-stripe Celine by Hedi Slimane cashmere sweater. She matched the navy blue of her jumper to a pair of oversize jeans that sat loosely on her figure. The actor finished her look with a dark brown baseball cap and matching slip-on shoes. Robbie juggled her both own luggage and the stroller that carried her baby, whom she and her husband, Tom Ackerley, welcomed last year. Robbie and Ackerley have yet to publicize details relating to the birth of their first child.

Robbie’s pregnancy was first publicized in the summer of 2024. Shortly after, she showed off her maternity style at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in England, wearing an elegant dotted dress and peep-toe shoes. The actor kept her public appearances to a minimum throughout her pregnancy, but did pop up on the red carpet in her capacity as a producer. She attended the My Old Ass premiere in a chic bodycon dress that clung to her baby bump. Robbie also incorporated sheer fabric into her maternity wardrobe before news of her baby’s birth was made public in November 2024.

Robbie has been balancing her busy work schedule with mom duties over the past few months. She just wrapped filming Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights adaptation, which also stars Jacob Elordi. It’s likely Robbie was returning to her native Australia for some well-deserved mommy and me time.