Maya Hawke Sparks Up the '60s Shirt Dress

Stylistically, Maya Hawke likes to bounce around. From geek-chic clashing prints to '30s glamour, androgynous punk, and uptown sophistication, her style repertoire knows no bounds. At her latest appearance in New York City, the actor also proved she can just as easily step into the layered, '60s-inspired look recently favored by Prada, her go-to design house.

At the opening night of the brand’s Prada Mode pop-up at the Hotel Chelsea, Hawke stepped out in a light blue shirtdress that wouldn’t have looked out of place 60 years ago. Her knee-length style included a collared silhouette with a bow-tied waist, layered under a matching 3/4-sleeved coat that, in true Prada fashion, was covered in a pale yellow and white floral print. Naturally, she carried a coordinating Prada bag, as well: a small white version of the label’s signature Galleria tote.

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While Hawke’s '60s look embraced lighter hues, her footwear grounded her ensemble with an unexpectedly hard edge. The Stranger Things star’s outfit was finished with a low-heeled pair of black pumps from Prada’s fall 2026 collection, cinched with cobalt blue straps atop each of its pointed toes.

Prada Fall 2026 Courtesy of Prada

That same concept echoes across the event’s guests. While Shailene Woodley and Sophia Lillis opted for summery all-white looks, Molly Gordon and Ella Mendelsohn embraced darker ‘90s-inspired palettes of black and inky blue. With attire spanning casual denim, quirky ‘60s geometric prints, subtle neutral knits, and shimmering party-girl sequins, attendees like Myha’la, AnnaSophia Robb, Allison Williams, and Hunter Schafer also showed a full spectrum of what “Prada” dressing looks like now. While common threads were certainly apparent through colors and accessories, no guest dressed in exactly the same codes or silhouettes—proving the brand’s multi-faceted nature, which Hawke’s embodied wholeheartedly on and off the red carpet.

Now, we’re just waiting to see what Prada look Hawke wears next. Perhaps fall’s enchanting crystal-beaded pumps or feather-covered boots will prove a perfect complement for her next style statement.