The Cannes Film Festival has officially begun, and Meadow Walker is taking an easygoing approach to the whirlwind occasion. The model arrived in the south of France in a Max Mara look that was polished enough for a bit of business, but relaxed enough for travel.

While leaving the Hotel Carlton this morning, Walker was spotted in a white and blue–striped linen shirt beneath an oversize, double-breasted cream blazer. The breezy, timeless pair was a sharp departure from her traditionally darker aesthetic, but not without a dash of nonchalance. Instead of traditional suiting trousers or matching shorts, Walker slipped on long black drawstring track pants with white stripes down their sides. It gave her ensemble a sporty, laidback feel.

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An assortment of classic accessories grounded Walker’s look with a chic ease. The star completed her outfit with a pair of silver-framed squared sunglasses, as well as a large black leather version of Max Mara’s Whitney tote bag. Her look was finished with narrowed black leather flats, accentuated by rounded toes and high vamps.

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With its mix of business and athleisure pieces, Walker’s outfit made the case for easygoing off-duty dressing. It’s an ethos that’s also shared by stars like Rihanna and Lisa, where comfort is optimized with a combination of relaxed and luxe pieces. The moment also marked Walker as the latest celebrity to sign off on high-coverage ballet flats, a trending silhouette that’s been seen in new collections from Lemaire, Jimmy Choo, Massimo Dutti, Alaïa, and more.

Walker’s appearance at the Cannes Film Festival will be both nostalgic and heartfelt. Later this week, the star will be attending the festival’s 25th anniversary screening of The Fast & the Furious, notably led by her late father Paul Walker. With stars Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, and Michelle Rodriguez also confirmed to attend, the event will be a meaningful one amidst the slate of film premieres and parties taking over the south of France.