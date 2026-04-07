Time and time again, Rihanna’s showed her knack for bringing a high-fashion edge to casual wardrobe basics, from oversized T-shirts to blue jeans. For her latest outing in Paris, the star proved that even athleisure can get a makeover from her impressive handbag and shoe collection—all with a dash of sophisticated style.

While leaving Galeries Lafayette, Rihanna was spotted in a black hoodie and matching flared leggings. She gave the comfortable set a cool edge with dark sunglasses and an oversized black leather jacket by Willy Chavarria. Naturally, Rihanna completed her look with a brand-new bag: Celine’s black leather Doctor’s Pouch. Created by newly minted creative director Michael Rider, the soft style featured a vintage shape with minimal gold hardware that gave her monochrome look a sophisticated, well- traveled touch.

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The rounded bag also complemented Rihanna’s surprising shoe choice: black patent leather ballet flats. Rather than strap into her go-to statement heels or ultra-trendy sneakers, the star slipped on a pair of clean, minimal flats with lightly squared toes and delicate grossgrain bows. The ballerina-worthy style added a chic base to her look, whose mixed textures were united by monochrome black for a streamlined appearance.

Though surprising, Rihanna’s flats still undeniably fell within her footwear wheelhouse. Since 2024, the star’s been at the forefront of the recent ballet flats revival. The viral mesh and crystal-covered Alaïa Mary Janes were two of her most-worn pairs, with Margiela’s blush Tabis and Gucci’s square-toed pink satin ballerinas also in the mix.

While continuing her love affair with flats, the star’s all-black look also marked her latest outing in Paris. On Sunday, she visited Siena for a dinner date with A$AP Rocky, effortlessly outfitted in burgundy Alaïa cargo pants and matching Tom Ford pumps. Dior’s bright yellow “Dracula” Saddle bag proved the perfect vampiric accessory for the trendsetting couple’s night on the town.

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When it comes to off-duty dressing, Rihanna always keeps us on our toes—and whatever she wears next is sure to be a welcome high-fashion surprise.