Megan Thee Stallion Melds the Old and New in Sultry Velvet Gown

When it comes to her performance looks, Megan Thee Stallion seems to live by one simple rule: the more sparkle and skin, the better. Like many performers, when Megan takes the stage, she usually gravitates toward bodysuits, ones with cutout, straps, and lots of rhinestones. Just take one look at her latest music video for “Sweetest Pie,” and you’ll know exactly what we’re talking about.

Conversely, when it comes time for a red carpet, Megan does a 180 and usually gravitates toward a more old Hollywood aesthetic. That’s not to say she doesn’t embrace skin at award shows as well, but over the years, it has become clear Megan loves a good, classic and sultry gown, one that you would maybe see Marilyn Monroe choosing if she found herself in 2022. At the Grammys last year, she pretty much wore an orange recreation of Monroe’s iconic pink dress from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. And last November, the rapper attended the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in a modern twist on Audrey Hepburn’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s look (albeit with a lot more cutouts).

That brings us to Tuesday night’s iHeartRadio Awards, when Megan arrived on the red carpet in a corseted velvet gown. The rapper posed, showing off the dress’ high slit and quirky neckline that climbed up her collarbone in a horn-like shape. A sheer panel, showing off the boning of the corset broke up the velvet, peeking through on her right side.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The dress, created by costume designer Julian Mendez, does play on select tropes popular right now in the fashion zeitgeist, namely the corseted detail seen at Versace and Schiaparelli. But it’s the velvet texture, and Megan’s styling that adds a bit of Old Hollywood glam. The rapper’s stylist, Eric Archibald, went with a deep part and classic cascading waves for Megan’s hair, keeping the styling simple with black pointed pumps and bulging diamond rings. The result is a melding of old and new, of Marilyn Monroe and Megan Thee Stallion, of sex appeal and classic beauty. A duality only few can pull off.