Naomi Campbell is loyal to her Jordans. So much so that the model, currently visiting the Italian coast, worked her favorite Nike kicks into an unexpected twist on tourist fashion.

Campbell was spotted in the Italian coastal town of Portofino in an outfit one might find more frequently on the streets of New York or London. Temperatures are still chilly in Italy, which allowed Campbell to layer a cropped bomber jacket over a black turtleneck. Her skirt, which featured a purple and green motif, nodded to the usually brightly-colored fashion typical of the resort town. Sensible shoes, a baseball cap, and cat-eye sunglasses—staples of anyone on vacation—finished the model’s look.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But, still, Campbell’s outfit wasn’t something you’d typically see walking the historic streets of Portofino. Perhaps that’s due to the fact that Campbell has spent decades living or working in Italy—classifying her as a tourist isn’t quite right. Or, it’s because Campbell’s outfit included items she’d wear just about anywhere. When she’s not slipping on archival McQueen, the model prefers sleek silhouettes done in all-black. She even wears her Nike Jordans, which she left undone, with sequined couture.

Unlike Sabrina Carpenter, who filled her Italian vacation wardrobe with sheer cover-ups and thong bikinis for a recent trip, Campbell’s version of tourist mode is quite editorial. It’s more in line with how Dua Lipa approached the métier. A beach-front setting didn’t stop the Radical Optimism singer from wearing controversial Tabi shoes or carrying an expensive Chanel bag. She was probably the only person on the beach wearing a belt, too.

And neither did it stop Campbell, just minutes away from the beaches of Portofino, from mixing a winter coat with basketball shoes. Sure, it’s fun to dress up when on vacation or play into the setting you’re traveling in. But there’s nothing more authentic than taking your favorite pieces along for the journey.