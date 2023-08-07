Fashion seems to be operating in “the baggier the better” mode recently. Even throughout the summer’s brutal heatwave, celebrities seem to be favoring more fabric. There’s Hailey Bieber’s cut-off, oversized denim. Timothée Chalamet has been pulling out roomy basketball shorts while in NYC, too. And even Chlöe Sevigny tried out a pair herself. But there may be one very stylish hold out in the form of Natalie Portman.

Over the weekend, the actress was seen in Sydney, Australia wearing a controversial pair of jeans. Portman, of course, has never been one to abide by trends so her choice of a shunned Y2K style isn’t necessarily surprising. And somehow, she made them work.

Portman’s light wash skinny jeans were extremely fitted and followed a simple cigarette-style silhouette. While many have done away with tight pants (for, albeit, good reason) Portman leaned into the style. The 42-year-old’s revival of Y2K staples didn’t stop there, though. She styled her jeans with a pair of simple ballet flats (which are also experiencing somewhat of a comeback this season).

Splash News

The fitted feel ended with the bottom half of Portman’s look. She layered a crisp white button under a slightly oversized double-breasted blazer. The jacket’s play with volume kept things feeling up to date,proving that skinny jeans aren’t completely verboten just as long as you know how to style them. She rounded out the ensemble with cat-eye sunglasses and a crossbody bag.

Baggy bottoms may be having their moment right now, but Portman has been no stranger to their skinnier counterpart over the years (though the style is usually reserved for her casual appearances or time off). In fact, the actress wore a very similar look (and the same gray blazer) just last month.

Pierre Suu/WireImage/Getty Images

Attending a sporting event in Paris, Portman paired the double-breasted blazer and button down combination with a similar, slightly looser pair of jeans. Of course, the actress isn’t just all jeans and blazers.

Her most recent non-jeans appearance came last month when she wore a romantic floral gown to the Dior fall/winter 2023 show. While many are focused on baggier, wide-leg staples, Natalie Portman seems to have other ideas.