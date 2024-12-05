Nicole Kidman’s teenage daughters are getting used to the spotlight. Following the runway debut of the eldest Kidman-Urban offspring Sunday Rose back in October, Faith Margaret Kidman just made a rare appearance alongside Nicole yesterday. And, judging by their schoolgirl looks, it seems as though mother and daughter are entirely on the same page fashion-wise.

Nicole and her 14-year-old stepped out to The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala which alongside guests like Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lawrence. Faith donned a white and black-trimmed suit coat that she paired with a matching skirt and Mary Jane heels. Nicole followed suit in a school girl (well, more like Babygirl) dress from the brand Shushu/Tong. “This was the event [Faith] wanted to come to,” Nicole told reporters, adding “Her older sister has gone to a lot of things, so she gets to go to this. And they’re both still looking for what they want to do, so being exposed to this is so good.”

Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Nicole shares Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose, 16, with her husband Keith Urban. In April, Keith and his daughters supported Nicole as she was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award. In the time since, Sunday Rose has attended several events—from the Paris Olympics to outings at Milan Fashion Week—alongside her mom, but yesterday’s outing marked Faith’s first appearance since that spring red carpet event.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In a recent interview, Nicole discussed the impact that her relationship with her teenage girls has had on her career. “My daughters are huge, huge contributors to things in my life, and they open my eyes to things,” she said. “I just did an interview with, do you know the Chicken Nugget Girl?” she added in reference to her viral interaction with “Chicken Shop Date” host Amelia Dimoldenberg about her love of small parties, but also raves.

“I did an interview with her, and my daughter was like, ‘Oh my gosh! You are kidding!’” Nicole explained. “I was like, ‘Whoa.’”