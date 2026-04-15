Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock came to this place for magic—the red carpet, that is. The pair just reunited in style at CinemaCon to promote their highly anticipated fantasy film Practical Magic 2, where they’ll reprise their roles as sister witches Sally and Gillian Owens.

During the event in Las Vegas, Kidman arrived in a black Colleen Allen dress that instantly channeled the bohemian style of her beloved, free-spirited character Gillian. The flowing, midi-length piece featured a slip base with a sheer outer layer, given a romantic edge from trailing flounced trim, subtle fraying, and an asymmetric hem. The actress kept her accents minimal, only wearing the dress with a simple pair of black pumps and a gleaming diamond ring.

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Bullock, meanwhile, took a more modern approach with a sleek take on suiting—which has been revamped with undone and unbuttoned looks by stars like Michaela Coel, Cameron Diaz, and Nicola Coughlan in recent weeks. The Oscar winner’s Gabriela Hearst set featured a bright red wool crepe blazer and straight-legged trousers, each accentuated by gold chains encased in matching red leather. Bullock’s ensemble was finished with a black bustier bra, while thin layered diamond drop earrings added a touch of enchanting sparkle.

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While reuniting the former costars, the moment also marked Bullock’s return to the red carpet after taking a step back from acting in 2022. The actress was last seen in 2024 at the 30th anniversary reunion of her film Speed, making this latest appearance a welcome one.

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Bullock’s also just joined Instagram, quickly amassing over 4 million followers that are already spellbound by her upcoming Practical Magic 2 posts. With the star back in press tour mode alongside Kidman, the red carpet—and her social feed—is sure to be a magical affair.