The fashion at the Babylon premiere in Los Angeles did not disappoint. The film’s star, Margot Robbie, ditched her usual ladylike Chanel for a hooded Alaïa fur-trimmed dress. Kelly Rowland looked otherworldly in Iris Van Herpen couture. And Olivia Wilde, per usual, brought the attitude. The actress mixed masculine and feminine aesthetics when she stepped out in an unexpected ensemble, reminding us that she knows more than just glitter and Gucci.

Wilde wore a look by Saint Laurent on Thursday night, a sheer, tiered cigaline skirt that trailed behind her, topped with a tailored tuxedo jacket. On the lapel, Wilde’s stylist, Karla Welch, placed a large crushed velvet and metal brooch. Heeled black sandals and dark eye makeup completed the look.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For those who haven’t been following the release of Babylon too closely, Wilde’s appearance at the premiere may be a little shocking, but the actress is, in fact in the movie. Welch actually hashtagged her Instagram of Wilde’s premiere look, “#sheplaysBradswife,” and a skim through the high speed trailer does reveal a scene of Wilde in a car with Brad Pitt. Despite that, Wilde has been seemingly staying out of many of the promotional moments for the film, but that could be because she’s talking a small break following her dramatic year, which included the release of Don’t Worry Darling and a breakup. When she has stepped out, though, she has done so in sheer black dresses, so it seems like this could be a theme moving forward for the actress.