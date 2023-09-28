French-girl style has taken many forms during Paris Fashion Week so far—with everything from doubled suiting to sleek separates. But on Thursday, Olivia Wilde proved that the epitome of French chic can be achieved by simply engulfing yourself with a statement faux fur coat and throwing on a pair of a flashy sunglasses.

Wilde was in Paris to attend Chloé’s spring/summer 2024 runway show, which also happened to be creative director Gabriela Hearst’s last collection for the brand. The actress, fittingly, brought out her best pieces for the occasion, a stylish mix between fall transition dressing and tried-and-true Parisian style.

To start, Wilde matched a white cropped t-shirt with slouchy leather pants that pooled slightly against her platform boots. The pairing was relatively simple in and of itself (as is Wilde’s usual day-to-day style), so it makes sense that she preferred to have an attention-grabbing over layer instead of complicating things underneath. And truly, there’s nothing more Parisian than sprucing up a blank shirt by throwing on the perfect outerwear garment.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wilde’s coat came in a light nude palette and in an entirely dramatic silhouette. The nearly floor-length piece featured exaggerated lapels up top that extended to actress’ waist and formed an almost halo-like effect near her head.

The sleeves, which obscured Wilde’s hands, were also pretty oversized, too. However instead of cinching the coat like some stars, the actress opted to let it loosely hang open which was certainly a more casual move.

Wilde’s usual beauty is entirely hassle free—but her tousled, wavy hair and “no-makeup” makeup appeared straight from just about every French girl’s go-to playbook. And as no ensemble would be complete without the accessories to match, the 39-year-old finished things off with black sunglasses and a silver-trimmed handbag.

While Wilde’s look didn’t possess the tailored feel of Pamela Anderson or Kaia Gerber’s ensembles from a day prior, this isn’t her first time wading into the Parisian style waters of late. Just a week prior, she attended Banana Republic event in Los Angeles wearing a simple leather maxi dress, the same heeled boots, and square sunglasses. Though Wilde may be from New York, her recent looks are oozing with a certain je ne sais quois.