17 Things We Saw and Loved at Paris Fashion Week

The crowds, the commotion, and, of course, the collections of Paris Fashion Week can feel like a blur. How does one celebrate all the best parts of PFW, especially the smaller—but no less thoughtful—details that might go unnoticed? Below, we’ve rounded up every little thing we saw and loved during the fall 2025 runway shows and presentations in France’s fashion capital—the final stop on this season’s fashion month tour.

Alaïa’s Winding Curves

Creative director Pieter Mulier chose Alaïa’s new Paris headquarters in the 11th arrondissement as his show venue for fall 2025, presenting a collection that continued the label’s exploration of making clothes inspired by curvature and body sculpting. Mulier also pulled inspiration directly from the artist Mark Manders this season. “Each of his sculptures seem marked by the passage of an imaginary time, reminiscent at once of many different cultures,” the designer wrote in the show notes. “That idea of a non-linearity was inspiring. The idea of codes of beauty outside of any era or geography, free of boundaries, is innately keyed to the philosophy of Alaïa.” Read more from the show here.

Courtesy of Alaïa

Bode’s New Store

As of this past weekend, Bode has been inducted into the VIP coven of American designers who currently have successful Paris flagships. It’s a tight list; the New York-based label, which showed at Paris Fashion Week in January 2023, joins The Row and Rick Owens with the opening of designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla’s first French store location. We loved the soft caramel lighting and understated wood interior at 6 Rue de Valois, which created an inviting space to peruse the brand’s latest fashions.

Bode’s new store in Paris Courtesy of Bode

Debuts Abounding

Haider Ackermann at Tom Ford! Sarah Burton at Givenchy! In a season of fashion change, there were plenty of notable designer debuts. Of course, Paris provided in spades—with Ackermann ushering in a new era for the sleek menswear-inspired label and Burton’s take on Givenchy already becoming a red-carpet status symbol. Read our coverage of Tom Ford here and Givenchy here for all the details on the shows.

Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for TOM FORD

Everything About the Miu Miu Show

What can we say? Miu Miu hit it out of the park. Designer Miuccia Prada typically guides the fashion month conversation with her and co-creative director Raf Simons’s collections—often a form of commentary on womanhood and the concept of femininity. This season was no different. Mrs. Prada and Simons cooked up a collection that seamlessly cycled through both done-up and undone looks. But our very favorite moment of the runway show was undoubtedly when Sarah Paulson came strutting down in a black undone coat, a cloche hat with straps, and knee-high socks. In the world of Prada, and in a word: fabulous. Read more about the show here.

Sarah Paulson walks the runway during the Miu Miu ready-to-wear fall 2025-2026 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The Chic Duo at Chanel

We’ve been loving twin looks on the runway, and Chanel’s yin-and-yang pair for fall 2025 was incredibly smart. Read all about the brand’s latest show here.

Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Row’s Soft Skills

No shoes, no chairs, no problem. For fall 2025, The Row took a comforting approach toward a fashion show, with guests sitting on ottomans and models going barefoot in the atelier.

Courtesy of The Row

Loewe’s PFW

Loewe knows how to make a presentation into a major moment. The label decided this season to forgo a fashion show and instead took over multiple floors and 17 rooms inside the Hôtel de Maisons to unveil its fall 2025 collection. We were especially fans of this cool shoe case, shown below. Read our full coverage of the event, which drew buzz that rivaled a proper runway show, here.

Inside Loewe’s presentation. Photo by W

A Saint Laurent Close

There’s truly no better way to cap off Paris Fashion Week than with a Saint Laurent show. This season, Anthony Vaccarrello made an ode to the house’s ’90s couture, which was designed by founder Yves Saint Laurent back then. The big ballskirts paired with leather jackets and the jewel-tone lace numbers (like the one seen on Bella Hadid below) were vibrant and entrancing. Also notable: Grace Hartzel’s return to the runway. Major!

Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images

The Great Outdoors at Louis Vuitton

Nicolas Ghesquière has done it again—redefined the boundaries of design. In the case of fall 2025 (which was inspired by the contents of a traveler’s wardrobe) we’re talking specifically about the outstanding outerwear, which came completely reimagined from your average anorak. Jackets had layers of collars and their pockets were made of mesh. Coats had little capelets on top and even crewneck sweatshirts could be worn in inclement weather with huge, funnel-like turtlenecks. See our full coverage of the show here.

Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Valentino’s Euphoria High Bathroom Stalls

We cannot deny our love for a conceptual runway set. Valentino’s fall 2025 collection debuted in a cherry-red bathroom with stalls that the models marched out of once the show began. The interior would fit right in at Euphoria high school—and even Chappell Roan, shown here, got in on the crimson theme with a bow tied neatly around her gown. Read our full coverage of Valentino fall 2025 here.

Chappell Roan attends Valentino’s Le meta-theatre des intimites show. Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Valentino

The Gowns at McQueen

McQueen designer Séan McGirr brought his vision of the British-Victoriana rocker to Paris Fashion Week. Frankly, we couldn’t get enough of it—especially the range of truly stunning gowns that flounced down the runway in grand succession. One of our favorite looks? The flush ruffled concoction below. For more, click here.

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Hermès’s Flawless Knitwear

What a fun way to style your sweaters—layered and tied this way and that, secured with a belt. This season, creative director Nadège Vanhée made a refreshing, refined collection that was nonetheless filled with dominance. The offering brought all the high points of Hermès: finely considered materials, hand painting, and exquisite stitching, all through the lens of a clearly assertive woman. Read our full coverage here.

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Duran Lantink Gets the Booty

Shelve the faux-breasts discourse for a second—one of our favorite parts of Duran Lantink’s fall 2025 runway show was the butt-baring pants the designer created (they are called “bareback” jeans). Photographer Mark Borthwick took pictures of the models as they walked the show; there was plenty to capture.

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Comme des Garçons, in a League of Its Own

When it comes to Paris Fashion Week, designer Rei Kawakubo always does it her way. And thank goodness for that—no other designer can convey femininity, power, and a sense of humor in such a singular manner (and with clothes that look like they come from another planet). We were floored by fall 2025, with its puffed-up, extreme, and entrancing shapes. In Kawakubo’s show notes, she wrote: “Recently, we feel that big business, big culture, global systems, world structures maybe are not so great after all. There is also strong value in small. Small can be mighty.”

The Final Model at Balenciaga

This floor-length puffer gown resembles “the sweeping volume of Balenciaga’s 1967 wedding dress,” according to the brand’s fall 2025 show notes. Demna heading to Gucci being announced just four days after what will now be known as the creative director’s final Balenciaga show has the industry crackling with excitement. It will be intriguing to see what the French label does next—and with whom.

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Coperni’s Gaming Team

Coperni designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant drew inspiration from video game enthusiasts—particularly those who attended LAN Parties in the ’90s, IRL meet-ups where participants lugged their computers and gaming systems to one location for a mass playdate. Two hundred real, live gamers sat at a long table in the middle of the runway playing video games while models strutted nearby.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Slacks, Done Junya Watanabe’s Way

Whether bootcut or flare, this season’s Junya Watanabe pants were to-die-for. We love this look especially, paired with a fuzzy, puffy jacket.