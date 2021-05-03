Prada Just Launched an Organic Denim Line

After a year of stretchy loungewear, some good, old-fashioned denim feels just right for spring. Luckily, Prada’s latest drop includes a whole lot of it: The Italian house’s May 2021 collection includes perfectly slouchy, high-waisted jeans, plus denim bra tops, a couple of boxy little shirt dresses, and a short, collared boiler suit. Each piece is easy and forgiving on the body, and gentle on the planet: This is the first time Prada has used certified organic denim, which has been dyed using the “Asquasave” system that saves an average 10 liters of water for each linear meter of fabric produced.

All of the organic denim pieces have been lightly distressed and faded, and embellished with the black enamel Prada logo that has become an increasingly prominent part of the brand’s visual identity since Raf Simons joined Miuccia Prada at the design helm. The resulting garments reflect a mix of utilitarian chic, streetwear edge, and forward-thinking minimalism. The dresses and playsuits in particular are great one-and-done outfit solutions, especially if the idea of getting properly dressed again is still a little daunting.

Courtesy of Prada

Also in the mix: some destined-to-be-trendy white terry cloth bucket hats, headbands, totes, and mini bags inspired by 1950s summer vacation looks. There’s even a terry cloth robe coat with a prim collar and elegant piping that will have you looking like you just sauntered out of a stay at the Prada Resort & Spa. (Which doesn’t exist, but we wish it did.) All of the oversized stitching on these pieces is done with Re-Nylon thread, a proprietary material made from recycled ocean plastic, fishing nets, landfills and castoff textile fibers, which is 90 percent less environmentally impactful than virgin nylon material.

All of the above pieces—as well as some new pastel versions of the Cleo bag, some clunky loafers and a few ’70s-chic crochet beach bags—are available in Prada stores and on their website as of today. Make sure you act fast—we have a feeling those bucket hats are going to fly off the shelves.