Queen Letizia Borrows a Winter Styling Tip From Hollywood

Between her appreciation of burgundy red and willingness to dabble in sheer dressing, Spain’s Queen Letizia clearly keeps a royal eye on fashion trends. Her latest appearance in Madrid today combined a royal go-to—the patterned sundress—with a winter layering tip borrowed straight from the Hollywood red carpets.

Letizia attended the Royal Academy of Sciences of Spain Foundation Awards for Young Female Scientific Talent in a dark green look. Her dress featured a mock neck collar, pleats along the sleeves and skirt, and an abstract watercolor print. The Queen jazzed up her dress with calf-length suede boots in a light brown color.

Paolo Blocco/WireImage/Getty Images

Following the event, which awarded prizes to “women who are developing a career based on their scientific talent,” Letizia bundled up for the cold weather. The Royal slipped an off-white jacket on top of her dark dress. Yes, layering a winter coat on top of one’s outfit isn’t necessarily something new or noteworthy. But Letizia’s specific style of coat, an almost robe-like silhouette, has exploded in popularity on the red carpets and runways.

Paolo Blocco/WireImage/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie has taken a particular liking to robe coats this awards season, pairing them mainly with chic silk dresses and simple heels. Jolie’s wrap coats are not just about structure, however. Like Letizia, the manner in which Jolie layers her robes on top of her dresses stands out from the typical way of wearing a coat. She leaves just enough of her dress poking out from the top and bottom of her coat to really make a statement.

Here, Letizia did just that. The flouncy hemline of her green dress danced from beneath her ivory coat. It was a layering trick that drew influences from the wardrobes of acclaimed fashion editors and Hollywood stars but, surely, was all Letizia’s idea.