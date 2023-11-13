Like any good star Rihanna knows how to change up her look. We’ve seen her in everything from goth tutus to bump-baring jumpsuits recently, but she can also make an impact with her hair. She famously switched to a fire red ‘do for the Loud era and kept things edgy during the release of Good Girl Gone Bad. Well, over the weekend, Rihanna debuted a new honey blonde hair style as she stepped out in Los Angeles.

The most recent sighting of the star came on Sunday night when she stepped out for dinner at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi. She looked as elegant as ever, with her new lighter locks on display, in an all-black look. The pin-straight style featured a simple middle part (with slightly darker, ashy roots) and finished just above her waist. And while it wasn’t a barbie platinum blonde, the color was certainly lighter than the jet black shades the singer has been known to wear previously. Of course, it wouldn’t be a full Rihanna moment without the fashion to match. The mogul hit the town in a skin-hugging knit jumpsuit from Alaïa that she layered with a patent trench coat.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

She then completed the night out look with strappy sandal heels, silver anklets, and blinding diamond earrings. The sighting came a few days after Rihanna was spotted for the first time with her new beauty transformation. On Thursday, she stepped out to the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood for dinner with friends.

There, she debuted the new hair style in a quintessential fall look. She sported a camel Celine coat, graphic Y/Project jeans, and snake-print Gianvito Rossi pumps. Since giving birth to her second son back in August, it looks like Rihanna has slowly been building up to hard launch her new hair. For her first post-baby appearances, she dazzled in an auburn updo and rocked voluminous, lengthy waves.

Roger / BACKGRID

During her second pregnancy, she wore primarily black hair styles—with everything from braids to blunt bangs—so the honey blonde look comes as quite the switch up. "Rihanna adores being a mom and it’s her biggest accomplishment in life,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, following the birth of her second child, Riot Rose. “Being a mom is a dream come true for Rihanna and she takes so much pride in it."