Riley Keough was taking care of business in a sheer Chanel dress.

Yesterday for the Gotham TV Awards in New York City, Keough brought a ladylike finish to a see-through maxi dress from Chanel’s fall 2023 couture collection. While the silhouette of Keough’s sleeveless LBD was rather unfussy, the piece’s gauzy fabric and floral details were anything but. Flashes of Keough’s skin were exposed from beneath the dress while some couture-level embroidery brought a more formal, feminine touch to what would have otherwise been a plain see-through LBD. The actress paired her dress, which featured an asymmetrical hemline, with an exposed black thong underneath. Always one to bring an unexpected touch to things, Keough topped off her red carpet outfit with peep-toe black pumps and an avant-garde cocktail ring.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chanel designer Virgine Viard first showcased Keough’s red carpet number on the runway back in 2022. Like Keough’s interpretation, styling was kept fairly minimal. Instead of the actress’s open-toe shoes, however, Viard paired the dress with almond-toe kitten heels.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

For all the risqué, barely-there sheer fashion that has taken over celebrity red carpet dressing in recent months, Keough’s interpretation of the trend is relatively tame. Especially in contrast to something like the naked dresses at Cannes or the gaggle of see-through looks at this year’s Oscars after parties.

Back in April, the longtime Chanel ambassador provided yet another elevated twist to her transparent dressing streak. Again outfitted in Chanel—this one from the brand’s spring 2024 runway show—Keough sported a flouncy knee-length dress to the Under the Bridge premiere. Yes, there’s the flash of some skin and an exposed undergarment or two, but Keough’s string of Chanel outfits are first hand evidence that transparent dressing and ladylike fashion go hand in hand.