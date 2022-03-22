We better enjoy Sandra Bullock’s red carpet moments while we can, because soon, there will be a shortage. The actress recently announced she will be taking a step back from acting to spend more time with her kids, but she’s going out with a bang—the big studio movie, The Lost City. And for what could be her final red carpet for a while (especially if she opts out of Bullet Train promo), she did not hold back.

Bullock arrived to The Lost City premiere on Monday night in an over-the-top, pink ombre Elie Saab spring/summer 2022 couture gown, a voluminous, ruffled dress with a full skirt, low v-neckline, and crystal appliqués to provide a bit of sparkle. The dress itself is the epitome of girly couture—the kind of gown one can imagine Barbie wearing on the top of a cake—but Bullock, and her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, added a few of their own pieces to edge the look up a notch. Bullock paired the dress with over-the-knee leather boots that peeked out of a high slit in the skirt and contrasted heavily with the dress. She then topped the ensemble with a shrunken black blazer, so as to dress it down a little bit.

Bullock’s The Lost City costar Channing Tatum was absent from the premiere, though Bullock seemed unbothered, too busy posing with her own date, her little sister, Chef Gesine Bullock-Prado. While at the event, Bullock also spoke more about her decision to take a break from acting, clarifying that it will not be permanent. “I'm not retiring, just going to not spend time in front of the camera for a while,” she told People at the premiere. “I have beautiful babies. I'd rather look at them.”

