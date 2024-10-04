Saoirse Ronan was feeling blue yesterday—at least, if we’re to go by her two Polly Pocket mini dresses. Wearing a pair of party dresses that just debuted on the runway, Ronan doubled down on playful micro silhouettes and regal shade while out in Los Angeles.

The actress, currently promoting her new film The Outrun, started her evening with a stop at Jimmy Kimmel Live! She slipped into a teensy JW Anderson number from the designer’s recent spring 2025 collection. Her sleeveless dress featured a fitted silhouette that placed focus on the liquid quality of her dress’s fabric. Ronan’s mini perfectly reflected the California sun as she entered the show.

Ronan and her stylist Danielle Goldberg have been pulling out some major fashion over the past few days. The actress wore another midnight blue look from Ferragamo earlier this week and slipped into an artsy dress from the LVMH Prize winner Hodakova.

For The Outrun premiere, Ronan picked out a sculptural puff dress from Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2025 collection that was unveiled in May. Her LV mini wasn’t as form-fitting as her JW Anderson dress, but still featured some major design details that mixed ’80s prom attire with dramatic draping.

Puffy silhouettes seem to be on the rise among fashion’s in-crowd. Zendaya just wore an emerald green version of Ronan’s dress (from the same Louis Vuitton cruise collection) last month.

Ronan has always gravitated towards risks on the red carpet, but her recent outfits have a futuristic edge. There was the beautifully draped sheer top and skirt she wore to the Emmy Awards in September, those more experimental turns in brands like Hodakova, and now her latest Polly Pocket minis. Both dresses reimagined the classic doll-like dress in their own way, whether that be from liquid, almost metallic fabric or sculptural draping.