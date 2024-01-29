Just when it appeared that celebrities were doing away with their party dresses in time for the winter season, Sarah Jessica Parker proved that she’s not packing away her going-out clothes anytime soon. Over the weekend in London, the actress attended the gala performance after party for her play, Plaza Suite, while wearing a cocktail-length disco ball dress.

Her Jenny Packham number was truly all in the details. The base of the dress, a black strapless slip, was accented by a sheer mesh overlay which was designed with dozens of silver and gold appliqués. Parker has always abided by her own sect of rules when it comes to red carpet dressing—she continued in that vein here, making the (sometimes over-the-top) sheer fabric trend work within her own personal style.

The uncomplicated silhouette of the dress really allowed the sequins to shine, but still, Parker managed to also bling out the rest of her look. She carried a glittery baguette-shaped handbag that she matched with layers of diamond bracelets, shimmery eyeshadow, and the perfect black pumps.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Later, the actress joined her husband (and Plaza Suite co-star) Matthew Broderick for a rare public appearance. The couple’s fellow castmember John Benjamin Hickey also turned up for the after party in a traditional navy suit and glasses.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s unlikely that Parker concerns herself with celebrity fashion trends. Nonetheless, it’s worthwhile to point out how the actress has adapted some major style movements in recent months. Things arguably kicked off in October when satisfied fashion’s coquette thirst by wearing a gigantic bow in her hair to the New York City Ballet. She then dabbled in Hailey Bieber’s favorite shade of cherry red and, just a few months later, hopped onto the sheer bandwagon for the first time.

No, these styles and her latest party dress aren’t the ultra-risqué kinds we’re used to seeing on the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner. And truly, the actress likely prefers it that way. They’re quintessential SJP—from the disco ball ornamentation all the way down to the sleek heels.