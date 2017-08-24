Sofia Richie, the daughter of Lionel and little sister of Nicole, has been making red carpet statements since she was ten. Back then, the influencer often favored black and white, big coats, and bold braids. As is common with celebrity scions, though, Richie’s style began to shift dramatically in her teens (and amidst high-profile relationships with the likes of Justin Bieber and Scott Disick) when she was all about dramatic streetwear, baggy sweats, and crop tops.

Nowadays, Richie is less known for the bodycon dresses she championed in the mid-2010s and is more regarded for a specific brand of pared-back, Quiet Luxury fashion. The public picked up on the staggering shift in Richie’s wardrobe, largely, during her days-long wedding extravaganza where she slipped into everything from Proenza Schouler halter dresses to a custom Chanel bridal gown. Following that moment, it’s safe to assume the model will be sporting some sort of stealth wealth label—Khaite, Loro Piana, and Brunello Cucinelli are a few of her favorites—while out and about. And even on the step and repeat, her outfits live by the mantra of “less is more.” Below, a look back at the very best of Sofia Richie’s red carpet fashion.

2024: Tommy Hilfiger Show Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During Tommy Hilfiger’s fall 2024 show, Richie buttoned up in a chic trench, cherry red pants, and a knit sweater (worn loosely over her shoulders, of course).

2024: Khaite Show Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Richie’s attempts to go icognito at New York Fashion Week failed. She was, after all, attending the show of another stealth wealth proprietor, Cate Holstein of Khaite.

2024: Grammy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the 2024 Grammy Awards, Richie was one of the night’s more simple dressers, hitting the step and repeat in a black maxi dress from Saint Laurent.

2024: Pre-Grammy Party David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Richie was the rich mom of our dreams in a chic suit set (and a Hermès clutch, of course) during her first red carpet appearance following the news of her pregnancy.

2023: Baby2Baby Gala MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images We’d like to interpret this black Chanel number as Richie’s pared-back twist on the sheer red carpet trend.

2023: Prada Show Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model brought a different type of stealth wealth to Prada’s spring 2024 runway show in Milan.

2023: Chanel Show Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The model and her older sister Nicole teamed up in tweed to attend Chanel’s Paris runway show in 2023.

2023: Loro Piana Event Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images Richie’s Loro Piana going out bomber would make Kendall Roy jealous.

2022: Academy Awards Viewing Party Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Richie and her now-husband, Elliot Grainge, matched in all-black during an Academy Awards viewing party in 2022.

2022: Platinum Jubilee Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Almost there. This patterned dress wasn’t pure stealth wealth, but it did have hints of the model’s incoming style shift.

2020: Rolla's x Sofia Richie Event Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Richie’s final pre-Quiet Luxury outing came back in 2020 when she stepped out to a Rolla’s event wearing an interesting corset blazer and high-rise jeans.

2020: Estée Lauder Event Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Slowly testing out the stealth wealth waters, Richie slipped into a black Alexander Wang blazer and leggings that she punctuated with very mid-2010s lace-up heels.

2019: Harper's Bazaar Icons Party Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images Richie was hard to miss at the 2019 Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in a disco ball set complete with a daring leg slit.

2019: Venice Film Festival Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Richie hit the red carpet of the 2019 Venice Film Festival in a high-low maxi skirt that she paired with a sequined bra top.

2018: Academy Awards Viewing Party Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images For a 2018 Oscars party, Richie was hard to miss in a shimmery strapless gown that she topped off with a blinding serpent necklace.

2017: Met Gala Getty Images The model took the plunge for her debut Met Gala appearance in a metallic gown that she paired with a leather jacket and top handle bag.

2017: amfAR Gala Getty Images Back in her riskier style days, Richie was one of the earliest adoptees of the sheer trend with this see-through gown she sported to the 2017 amfAR Gala.

2016: Met Gala FilmMagic For the Manus x Machina Met Gala, a then 17-year-old Richie stepped out in a custom Topshop gown, demonstrating that teens can play the game, too.

2015: Met Gala Getty Images Richie attended the Met Gala in 2015 with Cara Delevingne, Stella McCartney, and Zhu Zhu.

2015: Alice + Olivia Presentation WireImage Again with the black-and-white, plus a clear love of oversized coats, at the Alice + Olivia presentation during New York Fashion Week in 2015.

2013: Electric Run LA Getty Images Lest we forget that Richie was a teenager thrown into the spotlight. The red carpet is a learning experience.

2012: Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party WireImage Richie was unchaperoned for Teen Vogue’s Young Hollywood Party in 2012.

2011: Justin Bieber: Never Say Never Premiere Getty Images In 2011, Richie attended the Los Angeles Premiere of Justin Bieber: Never Say Never with the model and actress Angie Everhart, and her son Kayden Bobby Everhart. Look how far she’s come! Never say never, for real.

2009: MYZOS Launch Party Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Richie again joined her dad, Lionel, for a 2009 launch party.

2008: ASCAP Pop Awards WireImage Richie made her first red carpet appearance at the age of 10 with her dad, Lionel, and sister, Nicole, at the 2008 ASCAP Pop Awards.