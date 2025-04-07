According to some in the fashion world, the Office Siren trend has been put out of business. But not Sydney Sweeney. The actor put an edgy twist on the power suit at the Hollywood Beauty Awards over the weekend. The economy may be in dire straits, but at least Sweeney is ready to put in the work.

The base of Sweeney’s Elisabetta Franchi suit was pretty standard: a brown jacket and flared pants. She added some “siren” details with a croc-embossed corset and just a hint of her lace bra peeking out from underneath. Her look matched perfectly with that of her hairstylist Glen Oropeza, whom she accompanied on the red carpet. Oropeza was being honored that night.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

Although Sweeney tends to prefer the typical gown (she just wore a corset top and low-waisted skirt last week) or more sculptural pieces on the red carpet, she’s no stranger to wearing this type of amped-up office clothes. But like many stars experimenting with business casual styles on the red carpet, Sweeney’s interpretations are likely to be flagged by HR. Which, according to the Internet, is actually happening in real life. TikTok, at least, is full of unconfirmed reports of women being fired by their employers for taking the Office Siren trend a touch too seriously.

Of course, this all boils down to setting. For Sweeney, whose profession includes walking red carpets, experimenting with office clothes in such a risqué manner doesn’t nearly have the same implications as it does for a non-actor. It’s something celebrities have been doing for decades now—from Celine Dion’s backless Oscars suit from the ’90s to the likes of Hailey Bieber and Rihanna nowadays—but has only just been given a proper name.

While the Office Siren trend is slowing down for the average person, it’s showing no signs of stopping, according to Sweeney.