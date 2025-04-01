Sydney Sweeney Takes Las Vegas in a Sin City-Worthy Corset

Sydney Sweeney isn’t one to lie low. The actor stepped out to CinemaCon in Las Vegas today wearing a pearlescent outfit you simply couldn’t miss. Plucked from New York brand Wiederhoeft’s spring 2025 collection, Sweeney’s look gave the illusion of a dress, but it was actually two pieces worn on top of each other.

The hero piece was one of Wiederhoeft’s trademark corsets. To not lose the silhouette, Sweeney paired it with a satin column skirt that sat squarely on her hips, not her waist. A statement belt with metallic hardware was built into the skirt.

Sweeney has always been one to play around with aesthetics on the red carpet, but her skirt’s belt detail was reminiscent of a bygone era. It nodded to the early and mid-2000s, an era when stars would very rarely hit the red carpet without a bold statement belt completing their outfits. And while most would have paired their statement belts with a midriff-baring top back then, some followed Sweeney’s playbook and paired it with a hip-high skirt or pants. Sweeney’s version of the statement belt, it should be noted, was more tailored for 2025 than 2005. Its sleek satin finish fit nicely with the rest of her outfit.

But Sweeney isn’t the only star bringing back the statement belt or the low waist recently. Rachel Zegler did both at the Snow White premiere, wearing a drop-waist Dior dress with a built-in belt accessory. Off the red carpet, low-waist trousers have been popular among Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa.

For those unwilling to lace themselves into a corset like Sweeney did today, wearing some low-waist bottoms might be the next best thing.