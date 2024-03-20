Sydney Sweeney’s Wednesday morning plans? Finding ways to subvert the tried-and-true LBD. Today, the Immaculate actress was spotted in New York City wearing not one, but two edgy twists on the classic mini dress.

The LBD has been a Hollywood go-to for years—meaning, really, there’s not much we haven’t seen the silhouette do—but Sweeney and her stylist, Molly Dickson, approached the style with some edge. Sweeney’s most statement-making look of the day arrived in a sleeveless, maxi silhouette that she accented with sharp heeled boots. The focal points of her Khaite dress? Its drop-waist shape and the contrast of leather and knit fabrics.

Sweeney’s sleeveless bustier tucked into a knitted midsection (which hugged her figure like a glove) before extending into a gathered skirt that began just below her waist. It’s challenging to make all-black look interesting, but the silhouette of Sweeney’s dress added some intrigue. She finished the look with a chic black clutch and her go-to square-framed sunglasses.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The back of Sweeney’s dress had just as much wow factor as the front thanks to silver stud details and a slight cut-out at the top.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Sweeney’s LBD diaries didn’t end there. Earlier in the day, she hit the city streets in a more traditional take on the style in the form of a zip-up mini dress complete with a plunging neckline. She styled the strong-shouldered piece with a top handle bag, sheer tights, and black stilettos.

For what it’s worth, Sweeney has been gravitating towards reworked LBDs of late. In early March, she debuted a chic cut-out number, complete with a hefty center slit, that she topped off with peep-toe Victoria Beckham boots.

These past few weeks have been a style tour de force for Sweeney who has been busy promoting her new nun-themed horror film, Immaculate. But they’ve also served as an arena for the actress to showcase just how versatile her style actually is. There’s been vintage satin gowns mixed in with topless avant-garde red carpet moments and, now, a pair of subversive LBDs.