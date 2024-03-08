It’s starting to feel like spring in New York City which means that residents (and the celebrities that roam among them) are figuring out ways to transition their wardrobes into the warmer months. Sydney Sweeney, whose been treating the Big Apple streets as her personal runway recently, presented her spring shoe of choice as she hit the town on Thursday. Well, it turns out that Sweeney’s boots aren’t just notable in their controversial peep-toe shape (more on that, later), but they also happened to be created by a certain Spice Girl-turned-designer.

Yes, Sweeney’s marshmallow white boots are from Victoria Beckham’s eponymous line. The second-skin style was first unveiled back in 2019 and features a staggering stiletto heel coupled with the toe-baring look of a beach sandal. This time, Sweeney styled her pair with a black maxi dress (complete with the perfectly sized cut-out to showcase her shoes) as well as a floor-sweeping coat.

If the open front of this Victoria Beckham pair look familiar, it’s likely because you’re reminiscing about the early to mid aughts when the flash of a few toes was inescapable. Well, the trend has been picking up steam in recent months—seen everywhere from the Miu Miu catwalk to the front row of Paris Fashion Week and Margot Robbie’s red carpet escapades—but perhaps no one enjoys this particular boot silhouette more than Sweeney and Beckham.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In late February, Sweeney debuted this exact pair while out for a stroll. She again styled the shoe with a maxi dress, this one in a Barbie pink fabric, and a corset belt from Alaïa. On both occasions, her dresses were cut at the perfect length to show off her VB treasures.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Beckham herself has been a walking billboard for this shoe, too. She last sported a pair to the Jacquemus runway show in June (quite the power move as other VIPs were decked out in the French brand) that she styled with a blush gown and shield sunglasses. Earlier in the year, she slipped into a ruby red style, coupled with a gala-worthy gown, to lounge poolside.

Pierre Suu/WireImage/Getty Images

Like just about everything in fashion these days, trends (no matter how divisive) are cyclical. Just when something is deemed “out,” a designer à la Beckham or an A-lister, like Sweeney, decides to reinvent said fad in a way that feels appropriate for the times. So, no matter our feelings on the subject, expect to see plenty of exposed toes this spring.