Sydney Sweeney's Latest LBD Mixes 'Goth' With 'Coquette'

Sydney Sweeney has penned another chapter in her LBD diaries. After subverting the classic silhouette via two reworked gowns on Wednesday morning, the actress slipped into yet another for an event in New York City. And with just one leggy look, and a little bit of ruffles for good measure, the actress proved both the versatility of the LBD and of sheer fabric, too.

Sweeney, who has been busy promoting her nun-themed horror film Immaculate, sported a teensy halter dress from Shushu Tong’s spring 2024 collection. The piece featured a square neckline and a tiny miniskirt with layers of black ruffles. Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Sweeney LBD moment without a twist: the bodice portion of her dress was lined with sheer lace. From there, the actress rounded out her look with see-through tights, silver jewels, and pumps by Aleví Milano. Glam was kept minimal as Sweeney styled her freshly chopped hair in a simple, curled ‘do.

A little bit of sheer may be Hollywood’s secret weapon, but Sweeney’s latest take of the red carpet trend is a bit more coquette than bombshell. That’s thanks to the dress’ frilly details and ladylike shape.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s a bit cold in New York at the moment, so Sweeney arrived to the venue with a few more layers. She wore a knee-length black coat on top of her mini dress, carried a mini Miu Miu bag, and shielded herself behind some sleek shades.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Sweeney has sported everything from plunging powder blue gowns to avant-garde bustiers in recent weeks. But her latest pull towards the LBD makes total sense on multiple fronts.

Despite the obvious connections—mainly, the fact that the all-black dress code fits well within the gothic themes of Immaculate—the wardrobe staple is perfect for Sweeney to show off her varied style leanings. In the span of 24 hours, the actress debuted a sleek, drop-waist moment (courtesy of New York favorite, Khaite) followed by a more traditional, yet still very edgy, zip-up Versace dress. Now, with her Shushu Tong confection, Sweeney has traversed even more ground within her LBD journey: sheer fabric.