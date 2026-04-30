Tyla’s entered her neutral era—well, as neutral as Tyla can be. In recent weeks, the musician’s early 2000’s-influenced style has taken a turn for the bohemian. From a tank top and subtly bedazzled True Religion jeans to a muted bejeweled camisole and miniskirt at Valentino’s fall 2026 show, she’s added another layer to her fashion journey with sultry boho cues. Now, her new chapter’s hit the red carpet, officially taking flight at Billboard’s Women in Music Awards.

During the occasion, Tyla soared in a dynamic custom Javier Colla gown covered in tufted brown, white, and smoky gray feathers. Despite its neutral palette, the halter style was undeniably eye-catching from a bold, backless silhouette, complete with large side cutouts and an open thigh-high slit. The piece’s fluffy texture also continued Tyla’s use of feathered attire, as seen in her Coachella wardrobe and recent “She Did It Again” music video with fellow Y2K-loving songstress Zara Larsson.

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Stylist Katie Qian kept focus on the dress with more minimal, metallic gold square-toed sandals with clear PVC straps. The “naked” shoe—a 2026 trend that’s spanned Valentino’s viral open-front pumps to Chanel’s more-viral, sole-less runway sandals—was accompanied by sculpted gold bangles and a delicate anklet. Tyla’s penchant for glitz also shone through her beauty choices, including a light pink manicure, crystal winged “tramp stamp” temporary tattoo, and a sprinkling of star-shaped body stickers.

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The moment helped mark a definitive style shift towards free-spirited fashion for Tyla. When the star rose to fame in the early 2020s, her looks emphasized 2000s sex appeal with lace and bright colors across archival pieces from Versace, Dsquared2, and Tom Ford-era Gucci. This particular dress slightly recalled a particular memorable feathered mini dress Christina Aguilera wore to the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, though Tyla’s was more daring in silhouette, even as its palette was more muted.

Hints at Tyla’s new chapter began this winter with sheer and nature-inspired looks, from George Trochopoulos’s oyster shell jacket to Chanel’s knotted set and piles of beads. Through formal outings in a series of black dresses and diamonds, Tyla wiped her slate clean for a new chapter. Her natural, chronological next step has been a cheeky mid-2000’s bohemian aesthetic, complete with plenty of its signature dark denim, snakeskin, feathers, and lace-up straps.

But what could Tyla wear next? If her “She Did It Again” video is any indication, this new era clearly emphasizes texture. Pieces with metal accents, gauzy, sparkly, or fringed finishes, and light neutral or tonal hues are all on the table—think Phoebe Philo’s silky Chloé dresses, or Michael Kors’ neutral-rich Celine collections from the early and mid-2000s. Tyla’s sure to deliver plenty of fashion surprises as her bohemian style continues to spread its wings.