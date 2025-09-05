With two weeks of premieres, galas, and water taxi arrivals, the 2025 Venice Film Festival proved that no one does glamour quite like the Italians. The festival kicked off with a bang when Queen of rewears, Cate Blanchett, showed up in a repurposed Armani Privé gown—and in the days to follow, the fashion moments didn’t slow down one bit.

There, of course, was the requisite elegance and drama typical of Venice, with stunning gala gowns and jaw-dropping jewelry to match. But there were also major style developments happening beneath all the paparazzi flashes. From designer debut to Versace déjà vu, all the fashion moments from the 2025 Venice Film Festival, below.

Not-so Quiet Designer Debuts Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images The only thing hotter than a couples debut at this year’s Venice Film Festival? An incoming designer debut. Amid a flurry of creative directors presenting their first collections at Paris Fashion Week this fall, the fashion world got a first-look at what’s to come on the runways. Julia Roberts slipped into a pair of Versace ensembles by the brand’s new designer, Dario Vitale. Bottega Veneta’s Louise Trotter (who replaced Blazy) tapped Vicky Krieps and Jacob Elordi while Jonathan Anderson showcased his first womenswear designs for Dior on Alba Rohrwacher and Greta Lee.

Ayo’s Chanel Girl Moment Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Did incoming Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy had a hand in Ayo Edebiri’s looks? The brand has been tight-lipped, and that remains unclear. Still, the queen of The Bear (at the festival for her role in After The Hunt) made quite the splash in a suite of Chanel looks. Should she end up wearing more Chanel officially designed by Blazy in the future, we wouldn’t be surprised.

Versace Déjà Vu TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images Speaking of Vitale’s Versace, the Italian label got some pretty hefty press when Roberts and Amanda Seyfried selected to wear the same ensemble during two different photocalls. But the purported snafu wasn’t a coincidence. The actors work with the same stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, who revealed that Roberts lent Seyfried the ensemble after the latter confessed her love for the look on Instagram.

A Timely Armani Rewear Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images For the festival’s first red carpet on August 27, Blanchett had what would become one of the more poignant fashion moments of the entire event. In true Blanchett style, she attended the premiere in a plunging Armani Privé confection she first debuted at the 2022 SAG Awards. Just days later, news that Giorgio Armani had passed away hit the fashion world—and Blanchett’s unintentional tribute was a poignant reminder of his mastery.

That’s Amore! Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic/Getty Images Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez weren’t the only celebrities taking their love story to Venice this summer. Throughout the festival, the Lido was filled with doting couples, both new and old—from regulars Amal & George Clooney and Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, to fresh pairs such as Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman. The actors, who were first linked in December 2024, made their red carpet debut at Pullman’s The Testament of Ann Lee premiere in black tie looks from Givenchy and Saint Laurent.

Emma’s Three-peat? Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images Emma Stone kicked off her latest Oscar campaign with another collaboration alongside Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia, and an awards-worthy bubble skirt dress from Louis Vuitton at the film’s Venice debut. Could this be the role that earns Stone her third Best Actress Oscar in 2026? Critics think she’s already a favorite to snag a nomination.

A Second Coming of Sheer Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Venice festival organizers paid no mind to the controversial ban on sheer dressing over in Cannes. After movie stars worked around the regulations in France, they returned to their skin-baring ways in Venice. Among there were Chloë Sevigny in an archive-inspired Saint Laurent number, Kaia Gerber in lace Givenchy, and Leslie Bibb in Giorgio Armani.