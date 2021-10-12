Maybe it’s the weather changing, or the fact that Mercury is in retrograde, but something has felt off lately. I mean, Timothée is about to play a lusty Willy Wonka, the Bidens are attending Real Housewife weddings and now, Victoria Beckham is wearing color. And not just one color nor a muted color, but three bright hues all at once.

Yes, the woman known for pairing black with, well darker black, stepped out on Tuesday morning in a pinkish-red sweater with bright yellow flared pants from her own collection, a kelly green Bottega Veneta bag, and some black stilettos. She wore the look to appear of Good Morning America, where she discussed Victoria Beckham Beauty’s latest product, a cream blush called Cheeky Posh.

Beckham’s trousers specifically aren’t too surprising, considering they come from her own ready-to-wear collection. She seemingly waved goodbye to skinny jeans early this year when her Spring 2021 collection ceased to include them. Instead, though, flared pants were at the forefront, and since then, it’s pretty much all the designer has been wearing.

Still, the color is a departure for Posh, though she of course pulls it off. I mean, this woman can make salted toast sound cool, so you know she’s capable of anything.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images