It’s always a delight when Zendaya graces us with one of her signature fashion moments. But, over the past few days, it seems like the style gods have been looking down on us. After delighting for Louis Vuitton’s runway show on Monday (with a pair of rare archival looks to follow), the 27-year-old took to Instagram to share her latest fashion grail just two days later.

While she did not go with her usual Vuitton wears this time, she opted for a recently debuted look from Balmain’s spring/summer 2024 collection. Yes, Olivier Rousteing’s most recent offering for the French house that was privy to a pre-fashion week heist where over 50 pieces were stolen. And, clearly, another sort of fateful fashion moment occurred so that this look wasn’t part of the attempted robbery.

Despite the chaotic backstory of the collection, the star’s romper was rather ethereal—both in composition and because, well, it’s Zendaya. The piece featured a dramatic neckline that started in an asymmetrical shape up top and drifted into a plunging finish near her waist. And while the pointed cap sleeves and shortened silhouette were certainly notable, the focus of things was entirely on the piece’s adornment.

For starters, it was designed in a black-on-white polka dot pattern that lined the entirety of the piece. Fittingly, the print had quite the moment at Fashion Month with everyone from Selena Gomez to Zoë Kravitz sporting dotted looks.

But what really took proceedings to the next level were the 3D, multi-colored flowers that adorned the neckline. They gave off an almost liquid effect, appearing to imitate blown glass in both their sheen and texture. To complete the ensemble, the actress posed against the Parisian skyline in the same two-toned kitten heels that debuted on the runway.

If we needed any further proof, Zendaya’s Balmain ensemble drives home just the extent of her fashion prowess. She and Law Roach—who gave the pair the self-professed, but accurate, title of "King and Queen of archival dressing"—are equally as comfortable pulling pieces from two decades ago as they are showing off looks that just debuted on the Parisian runways. And that, folks, is what we call versatility. Coupled with a bit of fashion magic.