As summer kicks off, so has Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s whirlwind world tour—which also means a slate of new red carpet looks from Zendaya. This morning, the actor continued her stylish global journey in Amsterdam, complete with a twist on the recent Napoleon jacket trend.

For the latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour stop in Amsterdam, Zendaya arrived to the Museum H’Art in a ringleader-worthy ensemble from Louis Vuitton’s cruise 2027 show—which she originally viewed from the front row earlier this spring. Her high-necked black waistcoat was something on an exaggerated take on the recent 18th century Napoleon military jacket revival, thanks to its buckled cuffs, oversized shoulders, and swinging tails. The piece’s twisted white embroidery instantly brought Spider-Man’s own webs to mind.

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Rather than the knee-length shorts it was styled with on the runway, Zendaya’s jacket was paired with a bright red miniskirt accented with front paneling and braided trim cinched by monochrome red buckles. To complement her dynamic look, the actor slipped on a pair of stark white pointed-toe pumps. Stylist Law Roach finished her ensemble with a gleaming Rolex watch, as well as sparkling Tiffany & Co. HardWear drop earrings.

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Of course, the star’s attire included her gold wedding band from husband and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, who she sweetly posed with on the red carpet. After months of speculation, Holland just hinted in a new interview that the couple have officially wed. The news coincided with the pair’s red carpet debut as husband and wife on the first stop of Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s press tour in Madrid, where they matched in head-to-toe black.

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As the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour continues, there’s certain to be a flurry of more fashion-forward moments in store for Zendaya. Both her and Holland are slated to attend the film’s upcoming Berlin premiere, as well as next month’s stops in Shanghai, Rome, London, Los Angeles, and New York City. If the star’s recent looks by Vuitton, Ernesto Aranjo, and Christian Cowan are any indication, a clear theme of red and black tones with web-like details has been established—though, true to form, her and Roach also love an unexpected surprise on the red carpet.

Though Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Zendaya and Holland’s fourth Spider-Man press circuit together, it isn’t necessarily their last. As producer Amy Pascal previously shared with Fandango in 2021, the fourth film marks the start of a new Spider-Man trilogy for Marvel—hinting that both actors could be in the MCU for years to come. Plus, they’ll consistently be on the red carpet circuit while also promoting their roles in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey, as well. Indeed, the couple’s busy—and fashionable—summer is off to a swinging start.