Berlin is a city of duality and double lives, so it makes sense Zendaya would use the city’s stop on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour to present a study in fashion contrasts. Accompanied by co-star and husband Tom Holland, Zendaya started the day in an all-American preppy look and finished in a dramatic black leather gown that made her look like she queen of the city’s underground techno scene.

For her first outfit, Zendaya posed for the photo call in a stylishly sporty outfit from Coach. Her long-sleeved red football jersey featured a prominent gray “39” graphic on its front. The piece was paired with a pale beige knee-length skirt covered in a brown-and-black plaid print—and cinched with a matching belt.

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Her look was simply paired with a gleaming gold watch, thin hoop earrings, and set of sharp pointed-toe pumps— in a glossy, deep brown. Holland also joined her on the red carpet, wearing a drawstring-hemmed light blue plaid shirt with blue jeans, a light tan leather jacket all from Prada, and black Chelsea boots.

Later in the day, the couple arrived together for a fan event for the film, swapping their bright colors for a darker scheme. Zendaya went for an edgier look with a cropped black leather vest and matching draped maxi skirt from Louis Vuitton. Web-like blue gemstone earrings and a gleaming cocktail ring by Lydia Corteille elevated the look. Meanwhile, Holland was sharply suited in a black double-breasted Celine suit, monochrome red shirt and tie, and a glossy set of oxblood-hued boots. Compared to their first outfits of the day, the pair’s new ensembles were distinctly darker and sleeker—while also marking their most recent red carpet outing together while on tour.

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Zendaya’s latest looks also continued nodding to Spider-Man’s signature color scheme. It’s a practice her and image architect Law Roach have continually utilized throughout the press tour, from a swishing Christian Cowan dress in Madrid to a futuristic Louis Vuitton tailcoat in Amsterdam.

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Zendaya and Holland have kept busy during their international tour together for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Overlapping with Holland’s confirmation that the pair are officially wed, the worldwide circuit is proving a honeymoon of sorts for the couple—who, in addition to their past stops in Madrid and Amsterdam, are slated to appear on more red carpets in Shanghai, Rome, London, Los Angeles, and New York City. With a second upcoming press tour for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey on the horizon, it’s safe to say fans can expect more couple fashion moments for the all-star pair this summer.