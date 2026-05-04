Zoë Kravitz Gives ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ Style an Edge

The “ladies who lunch” have a bold new member: Zoë Kravitz. Last night, the actor channeled socialite style for a pre-Met Gala dinner at Anna Wintour’s home. While she referenced the uptown girls of yore, Kravitz chose to ditched their hallmark pearls, sweater sets, and low-slung heels entirely, favoring a sultrier aesthetic instead.

For the event, Kravitz stepped out in a full Saint Laurent look by Anthony Vaccarello—who she’ll be co-chairing the Gala’s host committee with this evening. Her ensemble, hailing from the designer’s fall 2026 collection, featured a shimmering gold cable-knit cardigan with a fluffy brown fur collar and cuffs. The glamorous knitwear was layered over a gauzy yellow miniskirt, complete with gold floral embroidery mimicking the swirling patterns of vintage lace.

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Kravitz leaned into her look’s warm tones with a brown suede flap clutch, also from Saint Laurent. Its greatest edge, however, came from her glossy slingback pumps—a dynamic style with dramatically elongated toes, all crafted from clear PVC. Dark, oval-shaped sunglasses added to the nonchalantly cool feel of Kravitz’s personal style. Of course, her outfit wasn’t complete without her newest accessory from fiancé Harry Styles: a sparkling Jessica McCormack engagement ring, set with an eye-catching 9-carat diamond.

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While Kravitz’s outfit included classic core “ladies who lunch” separates, the pieces’ drama was far from the preppy attire seen on groups at Le Bilboquet and Ladurée. In fact, her attire’s touches of glitz and see-through textures gave her look a sensual edge. It also cleverly nodded to spring’s “naked” dressing trend that’s extended to lace and sheer fabrics, which Met host committee member Sabrina Carpenter explored at the same dinner.

Kravitz’s ensemble emphasized her penchant for edgy and unexpected statements, which goes hand-in-hand with the effortless cool of her street style. As proven by her last ten Met Gala red carpets, the star’s never shied away from taking a risk—whether through chainmail, high-slit lace, or skin-baring crystals. Her dinnertime look cemented that streak, while affirming there’s always more to her outfits than meets the eye—a theme that’s sure to continue with tonight’s “Fashion is Art” dress code on the Met steps.