This year's Met Gala theme, "Camp," practically begged the celebs in attendance to pull out all the stops. And they did , walking the steps of the Met wearing a bevy of sequins, feathers, and avant-garde accents. Their beauty looks were no exception, perhaps most clearly demonstrated by none other than Lady Gaga , who harkened back to her "Poker Face" days by pairing mile-long gold lashes with her once signature hair bows. Elle Fanning also kept things campy, completing her retro Barbie-inspired look with charm-adorned hot pink nails, and Lily Collins referenced Priscilla Presley in a dramatic bouffant and exaggerated cat eye. Outside of the Gala, it seems celebs still took inspiration from this year's theme. Suki Waterhouse paired a classic red lip and winged liner with a velvet headscarf, Hari Nef wore '60s-inspired liner, and Tracee Ellis Ross rocked architectural violet shadow. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments on Instagram this week.