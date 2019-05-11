Elle Fanning sports hot pink nails complete with dangling charms. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Tracee Ellis Ross rocks subtle swipes of violet. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Rowan Blanchard ties her hair up in a blue velvet bow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Jeanne Damas debuts a shoulder-length 'do. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Kiersey Clemons goes bare-faced by the beach. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Candice Swanepoel pairs an orange-red lip with beach babe waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Lily Collins wears a dramatic bouffant. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Suki Waterhouse channels old Hollywood in a red lip and winged liner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Miranda Kerr sports a fresh face. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Lady Gaga steals the show in mile-long lashes. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Emily Ratajkowski sits pretty in a bronzy glow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Josephine Skriver goes for dramatic blush and deep wine lips. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Laura Harrier dazzles with strategically-placed rhinestones. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Hari Nef wears '60s-inspired liner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.