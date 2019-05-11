Beauty on Instagram

Lady Gaga's Gold Lashes, Elle Fanning's Nail Charms, and More of the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week

This year's Met Gala theme, "Camp," practically begged the celebs in attendance to pull out all the stops. And they did, walking the steps of the Met wearing a bevy of sequins, feathers, and avant-garde accents. Their beauty looks were no exception, perhaps most clearly demonstrated by none other than Lady Gaga, who harkened back to her "Poker Face" days by pairing mile-long gold lashes with her once signature hair bows. Elle Fanning also kept things campy, completing her retro Barbie-inspired look with charm-adorned hot pink nails, and Lily Collins referenced Priscilla Presley in a dramatic bouffant and exaggerated cat eye. Outside of the Gala, it seems celebs still took inspiration from this year's theme. Suki Waterhouse paired a classic red lip and winged liner with a velvet headscarf, Hari Nef wore '60s-inspired liner, and Tracee Ellis Ross rocked architectural violet shadow. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments on Instagram this week.
Photo of Elle Fanning.
1/14

Elle Fanning sports hot pink nails complete with dangling charms. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

2/14

Tracee Ellis Ross rocks subtle swipes of violet. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

3/14

Rowan Blanchard ties her hair up in a blue velvet bow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

4/14

Jeanne Damas debuts a shoulder-length 'do. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

5/14

Kiersey Clemons goes bare-faced by the beach. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

6/14

Candice Swanepoel pairs an orange-red lip with beach babe waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

7/14

Lily Collins wears a dramatic bouffant. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

8/14

Suki Waterhouse channels old Hollywood in a red lip and winged liner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

9/14

Miranda Kerr sports a fresh face. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

10/14

Lady Gaga steals the show in mile-long lashes. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

11/14

Emily Ratajkowski sits pretty in a bronzy glow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

12/14

Josephine Skriver goes for dramatic blush and deep wine lips. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

13/14

Laura Harrier dazzles with strategically-placed rhinestones. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

14/14

Hari Nef wears '60s-inspired liner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Keywords

Lady GagaBeauty On InstagramHari NefElle FanningTracee Ellis Ross