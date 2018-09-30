Best of Beauty

Bella Hadid's Dramatic Cat Eye, Cardi B's Violet Locks and More of This Week's Best Beauty Moments on Instagram

While Paris is best known for the effortless beauty of its inhabitants, visitors to The City of Lights ditched the no-makeup makeup in favor of more glamorous looks during Paris Fashion Week. Bella Hadid and Rosie Huntington Whiteley opted for smokey cat eyes paired with a pinky-nude lip, while model Duckie Thot's lids glistened metallic green. Cardi B coordinated her hair to her look, rocking head-to-toe purple for her performance at the Etam show, where Joan Smalls walked the runway with gold rhinestones underneath her eyes. Emily Ratajkowski, however, stuck to what she does best: sporting a natural, sun-kissed glow. Stateside, Lady Gaga sparkled silver at the premiere of A Star is Born, Millie Bobby Brown wore a pair of space buns, and Taylor Hill and Alexa Chung kept it au naturel. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.
Photo of Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid wears a dramatic cat eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Alexa Chung sports a natural look. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Duckie Thot wears metallic eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Taylor Hill wears a high half pony. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Lady Gaga wears silver shadow and a red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Joan Smalls sports gold rhinestones. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Millie Bobby Brown wears space buns. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Rosie Huntington Whiteley wears a highlighted cheek. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Cardi B wears head to toe purple. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Emily Ratajkowski wears glowing skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Keywords

Bella Hadid