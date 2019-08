Bold french manicures are nothing new—look no further than Kylie Jenner’s fluorescent tips from July. Still, this week offered up plenty of takes on the summer’s most popular trend, with Bella Hadid getting a close up of her lemon yellow nails. Sofia Richie sported a highlighter hue, which she quickly swapped for a birthday-inspired manicure. Zoë Kravitz promoted her YSL collaboration with a stunning snap. The newest Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey , posted a pic of mint and coral makeup with her sister Chloe, while Maya Hawke channeled a different siren of the sea for her new music video. Normani’s “Motivation” video was full of ‘90s beauty throwbacks, but her “Rock the Boat”-inspired shadow stood out. From Priyanka Chopra’s terracotta tones to Rina Sawayama’s bold brows to Samara Weaving’s old Hollywood waves, all the best beauty inspiration from the past week, here.