Best of Beauty

Sofia Richie's Neon Nails, Zoë Kravitz's New Lipstick, and More of This Week's Best Beauty on Instagram

Bold french manicures are nothing new—look no further than Kylie Jenner’s fluorescent tips from July. Still, this week offered up plenty of takes on the summer’s most popular trend, with Bella Hadid getting a close up of her lemon yellow nails. Sofia Richie sported a highlighter hue, which she quickly swapped for a birthday-inspired manicure. Zoë Kravitz promoted her YSL collaboration with a stunning snap. The newest Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey, posted a pic of mint and coral makeup with her sister Chloe, while Maya Hawke channeled a different siren of the sea for her new music video. Normani’s “Motivation” video was full of ‘90s beauty throwbacks, but her “Rock the Boat”-inspired shadow stood out. From Priyanka Chopra’s terracotta tones to Rina Sawayama’s bold brows to Samara Weaving’s old Hollywood waves, all the best beauty inspiration from the past week, here.
Peek Sofia Richie&#x27;s neon nails. Courtesy of Instagram.
Bella Hadid also shared a yellow french manicure. Courtesy of Instagram.

Zoë Kravitz and Nina Park played with Zoë's new collection. Courtesy of Instagram.

Mary Phillips also "finally got my hands on" Priyanka Chopra, who sported a matte lip. Courtesy of Instagram.

Chloe and Halle Bailey showed off contrasting shadows. Courtesy of Instagram.

Maya Hawke wore a long blonde wig for her new music video. Courtesy of Instagram.

Normani channeled Aaliyah in her "Motivation" music video. Courtesy of Instagram.

Samara Weaving wore retro waves and subtle glam by DJ Quintero and Hung Vanngo. Courtesy of Instagram.

Imaan Hammam wore slicked back hair and natural makeup. Courtesy of Instagram.

Elsa Hosk showed off a poppy red lip. Courtesy of Instagram.

Lizzo sported a shimmery eggplant smokey eye. Courtesy of Instagram.

Rina Sawayama looked fresh-faced for her birthday. Courtesy of Instagram.

Keywords

Zoe KravitzCelebrity BeautyBella HadidSofia Richie