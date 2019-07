Luminous skin and minimal makeup reigned supreme as temperatures soared this weekend, with SZA , Zazie Beetz and Gigi Hadid uploading fresh faced snaps. Last week’s neon trend continued to hold fast, with Kali Uchis and Kylie Jenner sporting bright yellow nails. The former paired her tips with a seriously smokey eye, while they youngest Kardashian-Jenner sported a braided ponytail far past her waist on her latest over-the-top vacation Lady Gaga continued to promote the upcoming launch of Haus Laboratories , showing off a new pink lip liner from the brand. Leomie Anderson and Liu Wen both matched their makeup to their outfits, one in the form of white nails, the other with a matte brick lip. Also: Lily Aldridge paired her newly dyed locks with a sunny shadow, Lucy Boynton wore high-impact lashes and Kim Kardashian took sunset shadow for a spin. Find all of the best warm-weather beauty inspiration on Instagram, here.