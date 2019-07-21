Beauty on Instagram

Lily Aldridge's Bleached Shag, Kim Kardashian's Red Hot Shadow and More of This Week’s Best Beauty on Instagram

Luminous skin and minimal makeup reigned supreme as temperatures soared this weekend, with SZA, Zazie Beetz and Gigi Hadid uploading fresh faced snaps. Last week’s neon trend continued to hold fast, with Kali Uchis and Kylie Jenner sporting bright yellow nails. The former paired her tips with a seriously smokey eye, while they youngest Kardashian-Jenner sported a braided ponytail far past her waist on her latest over-the-top vacation. Lady Gaga continued to promote the upcoming launch of Haus Laboratories, showing off a new pink lip liner from the brand. Leomie Anderson and Liu Wen both matched their makeup to their outfits, one in the form of white nails, the other with a matte brick lip. Also: Lily Aldridge paired her newly dyed locks with a sunny shadow, Lucy Boynton wore high-impact lashes and Kim Kardashian took sunset shadow for a spin. Find all of the best warm-weather beauty inspiration on Instagram, here.
Lily Aldridge went platinum with her “dream haircut”. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Lily Aldridge went platinum with her “dream haircut”. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Zazie Beetz was glowing with her curls tied up. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Lady Gaga showed off a simple rose lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ golden eye and red lip peek out from under a veiled headpiece. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kylie Jenner paired fluorescent nails with an extra long ponytail. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kali Uchis contrasted her statement nails with sultry shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Leomie Anderson’s nails complimented her outfit. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Gigi Hadid looked relaxed in natural matte makeup. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Liu Wen coordinated her lips to her dress. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

SZA paired full lashes with a high-gloss lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Lucy Boynton wore fluttery lashes. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kim Kardashian got in on the warm shadow trend. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

