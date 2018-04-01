21 New Pairs Of Jeans to Buy For Spring

Meet your new favorite high rise jeans. SLVRLAKE straight leg jean, $290, intermixonline.com
Matthew Adams Dolan is the young New York-based designer to know, who has made a name for himself by playing with denim and shirting proportions. Matthew Adams Dolan jeans, $650, modaoperandi.com.
We’re ready for a classic dark-rinse to come back. Gap classic straight jeans, $70, gap.com.
Large turned-up hems feel fresh and new. J Brand high-rise crop in macadamia, $248, jbrandjeans.com.
Simon Miller’s jeans are favorites among denim devotees. Simon Miller skinny jeans with slit, $325, farfetch.com.
Y/Project’s Glenn Martens has a knack for re-thinking denim (and Uggs, too for that matter!). Y/Project jeans, $516, farfetch.com.
Levi’s has moved on from the mom jeans, and is now resurrecting your favorite baggy jeans from middle school. Levi’s jeans, $100, levis.com.
Bone-white denim will get you through the weary winter to spring transition. Uniqlo jeans, $40, uniqlo.com.
B Sides creates covetable, straight leg jeans. B Sides jeans, $100, bsidesjeans.com.
Khaite’s denim is the stuff dreams are made of. Khaite high-rise jeans, $340, modaoperandi.com.
Red contrast stitching is a surprising detail on this pair from Raf Simons’ CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC. CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC jeans, $437, farfetch.com.
Raver jeans are having a major moment, led by much-loved Copenhagen brand Ganni. Ganni jeans, $395, netaporter.com.
Paperbag waists were a hit among the street style set at the FW18 shows. Try the look in denim in Stella McCartney’s oversized pair. Stella McCartney jeans, $825, farfetch.com.
‘90s wide-legs are 100% back, thanks to Goldsign. Goldsign wide-leg jeans, $330, goop.com.
Try a new silhouette this spring with Balenciaga’s tapered “twisted” leg seam denim. Balenciaga jeans, $650, balenciaga.com.
Miaou has become the go-to denim brand for the downtown girls. Miaou dark wash jeans with rope belt, $295, miaou.com.
Flares with a higher break create a chic silhouette. Re/Done jeans, $230 themodist.com.
Fiorucci, the iconic Italian denim label, relaunched last year to much fanfare. Fiorucci high waist jeans, $240, farfetch.com.
Rag & Bone’s bright white cropped stovepipes with frayed hem are exactly what you need for summer. Rag & Bone, $250, mytheresa.com.
For spring weekends, you’ll want to wear a pair of relaxed fit jeans like this pair from Current/Elliott. Current/Elliott jeans, $260, netaporter.com.
AG Jeans’ crop flare is one our our favorite silhouettes for all seasons. AG Jeans jeans, $315, mytheresa.com.