21 New Pairs Of Jeans to Buy For Spring

At this moment in fashion, it feels more important to express one's own individuality through clothes than bow down to the one major trend of the season. Want to be a Gucci girl and embrace color, lace and a little glitz? It is totally fine to do that one day and opt to pay homage to Phoebe Philo in a minimal Céline look the next. The same goes this season for denim, and thankfully, there are many different spring jeans options to choose from. The classicist will relish the return of a dark wash straight-leg. '90s lovers will obsess over Ganni's raver jeans, their new denim capsule collection for Net-A-Porter, and Levi's new launch of a '90s style aptly named 'Baggy.' Y/Project and Maiou are offering up new silhouettes to try. The best way to transition from winter to spring is with a winter white or ivory pair of jeans - check out some of our favorites from AG Jeans, Khaite, and Rag & Bone, below.
Meet your new favorite high rise jeans. SLVRLAKE straight leg jean, $290, intermixonline.com
Meet your new favorite high rise jeans. SLVRLAKE straight leg jean, $290, intermixonline.com

Matthew Adams Dolan is the young New York-based designer to know, who has made a name for himself by playing with denim and shirting proportions. Matthew Adams Dolan jeans, $650, modaoperandi.com.

We’re ready for a classic dark-rinse to come back. Gap classic straight jeans, $70, gap.com.

Large turned-up hems feel fresh and new. J Brand high-rise crop in macadamia, $248, jbrandjeans.com.

Simon Miller’s jeans are favorites among denim devotees. Simon Miller skinny jeans with slit, $325, farfetch.com.

Y/Project’s Glenn Martens has a knack for re-thinking denim (and Uggs, too for that matter!). Y/Project jeans, $516, farfetch.com.

Levi’s has moved on from the mom jeans, and is now resurrecting your favorite baggy jeans from middle school. Levi’s jeans, $100, levis.com.

Bone-white denim will get you through the weary winter to spring transition. Uniqlo jeans, $40, uniqlo.com.

B Sides creates covetable, straight leg jeans. B Sides jeans, $100, bsidesjeans.com.

Khaite’s denim is the stuff dreams are made of. Khaite high-rise jeans, $340, modaoperandi.com.

Red contrast stitching is a surprising detail on this pair from Raf Simons’ CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC. CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC jeans, $437, farfetch.com.

Raver jeans are having a major moment, led by much-loved Copenhagen brand Ganni. Ganni jeans, $395, netaporter.com.

Paperbag waists were a hit among the street style set at the FW18 shows. Try the look in denim in Stella McCartney’s oversized pair. Stella McCartney jeans, $825, farfetch.com.

‘90s wide-legs are 100% back, thanks to Goldsign. Goldsign wide-leg jeans, $330, goop.com.

Try a new silhouette this spring with Balenciaga’s tapered “twisted” leg seam denim. Balenciaga jeans, $650, balenciaga.com.

Miaou has become the go-to denim brand for the downtown girls. Miaou dark wash jeans with rope belt, $295, miaou.com.

Flares with a higher break create a chic silhouette. Re/Done jeans, $230 themodist.com.

Fiorucci, the iconic Italian denim label, relaunched last year to much fanfare. Fiorucci high waist jeans, $240, farfetch.com.

Rag & Bone’s bright white cropped stovepipes with frayed hem are exactly what you need for summer. Rag & Bone, $250, mytheresa.com.

For spring weekends, you’ll want to wear a pair of relaxed fit jeans like this pair from Current/Elliott. Current/Elliott jeans, $260, netaporter.com.

AG Jeans’ crop flare is one our our favorite silhouettes for all seasons. AG Jeans jeans, $315, mytheresa.com.

