21 New Pairs Of Jeans to Buy For Spring

At this moment in fashion, it feels more important to express one's own individuality through clothes than bow down to the one major trend of the season . Want to be a Gucci girl and embrace color, lace and a little glitz? It is totally fine to do that one day and opt to pay homage to Phoebe Philo in a minimal Céline look the next. The same goes this season for denim, and thankfully, there are many different spring jeans options to choose from. The classicist will relish the return of a dark wash straight-leg. '90s lovers will obsess over Ganni's raver jeans, their new denim capsule collection for Net-A-Porter, and Levi's new launch of a '90s style aptly named 'Baggy.' Y/Project and Maiou are offering up new silhouettes to try. The best way to transition from winter to spring is with a winter white or ivory pair of jeans - check out some of our favorites from AG Jeans, Khaite, and Rag & Bone, below.