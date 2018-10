This Halloween , skip the Ricky's and the pop-up costume shops and get creative with items currently in your closet. All you need are just a few key accessories, so focus your shopping on investment boots that will last season after season. Victorian boots were seen on the runways of Alexander McQueen Chloe and more. A pointed toe or lace-up boot can add a little gothic drama to your Halloween costume—and to your fall wardobe, too.