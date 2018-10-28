13 Boots to Shop For Your Halloween Witch Costume and Your Fall Wardrobe

This Halloween, skip the Ricky's and the pop-up costume shops and get creative with items currently in your closet. All you need are just a few key accessories, so focus your shopping on investment boots that will last season after season. Victorian boots were seen on the runways of Alexander McQueen, The Row, Saint Laurent, Chloe and more. A pointed toe or lace-up boot can add a little gothic drama to your Halloween costume—and to your fall wardobe, too.
The Row
The Row

A subtle slouch is accentuated by an elegant snap detail on this clean shape. Buy Now: The Row, black leather boot with side snaps, $1,390, bergdorfgoodman

Alexander McQueen

A sharp point and sleek heel pump up any look. Buy Now: Alexander McQueen, black leather boot with heel, $1,190, bergdorfgoodman.com

By Far

Comfortable and effortless, this style from Bulgarian brand, By Far, is your October go-to. Buy Now: By Far, lace up ankle boot, $460, farfetch.com

Dora Teymur

Turkish designer Dora Teymur adds a quirky twist to a classic colonial style. Buy Now: Dorateymur, leather buckle pumps, $510, farfetch.com

Chloé

This statement boot has a slim, feminine shape and flattering western pointed toe. Buy Now: Chloé, lace-up watersnake embossed calfskin, $1,750, chloe.com

Gucci

This all day heel catches the eye with a bold medallion logo. Buy Now: Gucci, block heel with floral pattern and logo, $1,690, bergdorfgoodman.com

Ann Demeulemeester

A simple riding boot can take you through fall and into winter weather. Buy Now: Ann Demeulemeester, knee high riding boots, $1,537.20, lagarconne.com

Gianvito Rossi

The ultimate day-to-night shoe with a low 55 mm heel. Buy Now: Gianvito Rossi, black leather ankle bootie, $1,245, gianvitorossi.com

Prada

Toughen up a fall skirt or dress with a thick sole. Buy Now: Prada, leather knee-high riding boot, $1,070, neimanmarcus.com

Saint Laurent

A wearable and versatile boot is a great investment for all. Buy Now: Saint Laurent, glossy flat leather boot, $1,195, mytheresa.com

Maryam Nassir Zadeh

This patent go-go boot hits all the right notes. Buy Now: Maryam Nassir Zadeh, studded black patent knee-high boot, $915, needsupply.com

Maison Margiela

You can’t go wrong with this iconic split toe boot from Maison Margiela. Buy Now: Maison Margiela, black boot with stacked heel and split toe, $980, needsupply.com

Miu Miu

In traditional Miu Miu fashion, this vampy stiletto heel is just flirty enough. Buy Now: Miu Miu, lace-up ankle boots,$890, farfetch.com

