14 Celebrities Who Dated Younger Men, From Kourtney Kardashian To Priyanka Chopra

Before the reported engagement between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas , many noted the eleven year age difference between them. But they aren't the first couple with a significant age gap—there was Sam Taylor-Johnson dating and marrying Aaron Taylor-Johnson despite their 24-year age difference, Cameron Diaz dating Justin Timberlake, and, of course, Demi Moore marrying Ashton Kutcher. They all made dating younger men a trend to watch, and now there's even an entire television series dedicated to unpacking the concept of ageism as it applies to women. Besides, there is a double standard that allows middle-aged Hollywood men to proudly trot around the globe with their much younger girlfriends on display ( Scott Disick Leonardo DiCaprio , and Bradley Cooper , just to name a few) while older women face incessant scrutiny. These 14 celebrities prove that dating a younger man is really not all that taboo.