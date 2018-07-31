Summer of Love

14 Celebrities Who Dated Younger Men, From Kourtney Kardashian To Priyanka Chopra

Before the reported engagement between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, many noted the eleven year age difference between them. But they aren't the first couple with a significant age gap—there was Sam Taylor-Johnson dating and marrying Aaron Taylor-Johnson despite their 24-year age difference, Cameron Diaz dating Justin Timberlake, and, of course, Demi Moore marrying Ashton Kutcher. They all made dating younger men a trend to watch, and now there's even an entire television series dedicated to unpacking the concept of ageism as it applies to women. Besides, there is a double standard that allows middle-aged Hollywood men to proudly trot around the globe with their much younger girlfriends on display (Scott Disick, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Bradley Cooper, just to name a few) while older women face incessant scrutiny. These 14 celebrities prove that dating a younger man is really not all that taboo.
Ashton and Demi pose for a photograph.
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore were married on September 24, 2005. Moore was 42 and Kutcher was 27. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson married in 2012. Sam was 45 and Aaron was 22. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Robin Wright started dating Ben Foster in November of 2012. Wright was 46 and Foster was 31. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Mariah Carey married Nick Cannon on April 30th, 2008. Carey was 38 and Cannon was 27. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa married in 2017. Bonet was 49 and Momoa was 37. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gabrielle Union married Dwayne Wade in 2014. Union was 41 and Wade was 32. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

The engagement between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became public knowledge just recently. Chopra is 36 and Jonas is 25. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling dated in 2002. Bullock was 38 and Gosling was 21. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake broke up in 2007 after almost four years of dating. Diaz was 34 and Timberlake was 26. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Madonna dated model Jesus Luz in 2008. Madonna was 49 and Luz was 21.

Actress Julianne Moore married her husband, Bart Freundlich, in 2003. Moore was 42 and Freundlich was 33. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima started dating in 2016. Kardashian was 39 and Bendjima was 23. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Actress Allison Janney and Philip Joncas are rumored to have started dating in 2016. Janney was 56 and Joncas was 36. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jennifer Lopez started dating her backup dancer, Casper Smart, in 2011 and broke up in 2017. Lopez was 42 and Smart was 24. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

