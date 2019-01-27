15 Classic Engagement Rings That'll Make You Say "I Do"

With Valentine’s Day approaching, love is in the air and engagement season has officially arrived. Whether you’re looking for ring inspiration for yourself or shopping for the perfect piece to use to pop the question, we are here to help. Take inspiration from Karlie Kloss’s cushion-cut diamond ring set in a pavé band, and follow in her footsteps with an Instagram-worthy announcement. Or, for another celebrity-inspired option, start an entire collection of engagement rings like Victoria Beckham, who is reportedly now the proud owner for 14 stunning sparklers. (For additional notable engagement rings, take a look at our guide to the best celebrity engagement rings of all time.) Whatever your style, you can’t go wrong with any of these beautiful, classic engagement rings. Who could turn down an incredible 2.44-carat diamond ring from Munnu or a timeless trilogy solitaire ring from Wempe? Shop—or drop some hints—with this guide to 15 of our favorite classic engagement rings available now.
Tiffany

You can’t go wrong with this timeless Tiffany ring. Tiffany & Co. Novo ring, starting at $14,500. tiffany.com

Wempe

Three diamonds are better than one on this beautiful piece by Wempe. Wempe Trilogy Solitaire ring, price by request. wempe.com

Bulgari

An emerald-cut diamond offset by two additional diamonds on either side makes this beautiful ring the perfect piece to wear forever. BVLGARI Griffe ring, price by request. bulgari.com

Effy

If a classic solitaire isn’t speaking to you, this diamond cluster ring has a vintage yet timeless feel. Effy Bouquet ring, $1,195. effyjewelry.com

Forevermark

Available in white, yellow, or rose gold, this diamond ring highlights the central diamond with its unique setting. Forevermark Astor ring, starting at $6,000. forevermark.com

Buccellati

Perfect for the woman who always wears gold jewelry, this classic solitaire’s unique band gives it a special feel. Buccellati Hawaii Ring, price by request. buccellati.com

Piaget

Say “I love you” with this classic diamond band. Piaget wedding band, $2,470. piaget.com

Munnu

This stunning oval 2.44-carat diamond ring is truly exceptional. Munnu diamond ring, $42,500. barneys.com

Cartier

This eye-catching, brilliant-cut diamond ring is available by appointment only at select Cartier boutiques. Cartier Trinity Ruban Solitaire ring, price upon request. cartier.com

Beladora

With diamonds inlaid in a gold band, this vintage Chaumet eternity ring is a classic with an edge. Beladora diamond band, $3,850. beladora.com

Chopard

Show your eternal love with this classic style featuring a central diamond surrounded by 18 additional diamonds. Chopard For Ever ring, starting at $5,010. chopard.com

Anna Sheffield

Classic yet modern, this stunning ring features a 1-carat center diamond with adjacent diamonds on each side. Anna Sheffield hazeline three stone ring, $12,500. annasheffield.com

VCA

This beautiful solitaire is surrounded by diamonds and set on a pavé diamond band. Van Cleef Icône ring, $6,550. vancleefarpels.com

De Beers

A timeless ring that will never go out of style, this beautiful ring is definitely worthy of a “yes." De Beers solitaire ring, $33,000. debeers.com

Harry Winston

Last but certainly not least, this stunning diamond set on a pavé band and geometric diamond frame is truly beautiful. Belle by Harry Winston ring, starting at $13,900. harrywinston.com

