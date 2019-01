15 Classic Engagement Rings That'll Make You Say "I Do"

With Valentine’s Day approaching, love is in the air and engagement season has officially arrived. Whether you’re looking for ring inspiration for yourself or shopping for the perfect piece to use to pop the question, we are here to help. Take inspiration from Karlie Kloss’s cushion-cut diamond ring set in a pavé band, and follow in her footsteps with an Instagram-worthy announcement. Or, for another celebrity-inspired option, start an entire collection of engagement rings like Victoria Beckham, who is reportedly now the proud owner for 14 stunning sparklers. (For additional notable engagement rings, take a look at our guide to the best celebrity engagement rings of all time.) Whatever your style, you can’t go wrong with any of these beautiful, classic engagement rings. Who could turn down an incredible 2.44-carat diamond ring from Munnu or a timeless trilogy solitaire ring from Wempe? Shop—or drop some hints—with this guide to 15 of our favorite classic engagement rings available now.