Actress Elizabeth Taylor was known for her taste in luxurious gems, and her engagement ring from second husband Michael Wilding was no exception. But she's not the only celebrity with an iconic engagement ring—from pop culture royalty like Victoria Beckham Kim Kardashian , and Beyoncé to actual royals Princess Diana, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle , here is a closer look at some of the most memorable, opulent, and iconic engagement rings throughout the years. Enjoy the diamonds and sapphires and platinum settings at your leisure.