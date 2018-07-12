Elizabeth Taylor with her wedding ring, a massive sapphire encircled with two rows of diamonds. Photo by New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images.
Jennifer Lopez flashes her engagement ring to Ben Affleck in 2003. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
Grace Kelly shows off her engagement ring to Jimmy Stewart on the set of Rear Window. Photo by John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images.
Lady Diana Spencer, pre-Princess Di. Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham in 2007. Photo by Tony Barson/WireImage.
Beyoncé reveals her engagement ring at the U.S. Open in 2011. Photo by Getty Images.
Anne Hathaway's ring is on display at the Iron Lady premiere in 2011. Photo by Getty Images.
At the Women in the World Summit in 2013, Angelina Jolie shows off her engagement ring with Brad Pitt. Photo by Getty Images.
Olivia Wilde at the premiere of Drinking Buddies in Hollywood, California, August 2013. Photo by Getty Images.
Scarlett Johansson's high-wattage engagement ring glitters at the Don Jon premiere in 2013. Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
Kim Kardashian offers a glimpse of her engagement ring to Kanye West in 2013. Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
Chrissy Teigen got engaged shortly before the Billboard Music Awards in 2015. Photo by Getty Images.
Allison Williams's engagement ring, at a Girls screening in 2014. Photo by Getty Images.
Taylor Kinney proposed to Lady Gaga with a heart-shaped diamond, which she showed off at a screening of American Horror Story: Hotel in Los Angeles, California, October 2015. Photo by Getty Images.
Another royal—here, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in 2015—with another decadent engagement ring. Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
Jennifer Connelly boasted an art deco-inspired ring from husband Paul Bettany in 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
Julianne Hough does double duty with an engagement ring and a midi-ring twist at the NHL All-Star Party in Pasadena, California, January 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
Amal Clooney at the premiere of Hail, Caesar! in Los Angeles, California, February 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
Kate Upton made sure her ring got its share of the spotlight at the Met Gala in May 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
Ditto for Ciara, who showed off a ring from Russell Wilson. Photo by Getty Images.
A close up of the engagement ring given to Meghan Markle before she became the Duchess of Sussex. Markle and Prince Harry posed for photos after announcing their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Find out everything we know about the ring here.
Paris Hilton announced her engagement to Chris Zylka at the start of 2018. Photograph by Michael Beckert for W Magazine.
Victoria's Secret model Devon Windsor announced her engagement to her boyfriend Johnny Dex via Instagram, and showed off her ring on June 24th, 2018. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
A close up of pop star Ariana Grande's engagement ring, given to her by comedian Pete Davidson. Find out more about the ring here. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Model Izabel Goulart announced her engagement to soccer player, Kevin Trapp on July 5th, 2018 via instagram. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Hailey Baldwin's engagement to Justin Bieber was confirmed on July 9th. Hailey is seen here stepping out wearing her new engagement ring. Photo courtesy of Instagram.