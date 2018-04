How to Dress for Coachella and Still Maintain Your Fashion Credibility

Next weekend, hordes of concert-goers will trek out to Palm Springs for the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival , taking to the desert for three days of Instagramming with music by the likes of The Weeknd, Cardi B, and, of course, Beyoncé. Naturally, with the festival comes the yearly slew of fashion clichés: jean shorts , bohemian maxi-dresses, and, gulp, the dreaded flower crown. But just because you're heading to the desert doesn't mean you have to dress like a Vanessa Hudgens clone . Instead, why not adopt some of the biggest fashion trends of the season into your Coachella wardrobe? Western is all the rage once again, which is perfect, so slide into a pair of cool cowboy boots with those jorts, or stand out in the crowd with the best technicolor prints you can find. Here, we dig into W's archives for some serious Coachella style inspiration.