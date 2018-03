While pink may be the signature color of the season, this week, our favorite models, singers and actresses opted for bolder colors and unique swerves away from that standard spring aesthetic . Experimenting with vibrant lips and polished manicures, these A-listers know how to do spring time glamour with a pop of color. Models Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Grace Elizabeth prefer a polished approach, opting for classic red lips and soft, beachy waves, while actress Lucy Hale and Selena Gomez pair their tousled bobs with a mauve berry lips and electric blue nails. Model Bella Hadid plays up her messy top knot in Paris with a sleek cat eye, while models friends Karlie Kloss and Ashley Graham opt for sporty top knots with bare skin. And since it wouldn't be spring without a hint of pink, model Emily Ratajkowski proves you can wear pink on your eyes, lips and cheeks at the same time. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.