Best of Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski's Magenta Smokey Eyes, Selena Gomez's Electric Blue Nails and More Of The Best Beauty Moments Of The Week

While pink may be the signature color of the season, this week, our favorite models, singers and actresses opted for bolder colors and unique swerves away from that standard spring aesthetic. Experimenting with vibrant lips and polished manicures, these A-listers know how to do spring time glamour with a pop of color. Models Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Grace Elizabeth prefer a polished approach, opting for classic red lips and soft, beachy waves, while actress Lucy Hale and Selena Gomez pair their tousled bobs with a mauve berry lips and electric blue nails. Model Bella Hadid plays up her messy top knot in Paris with a sleek cat eye, while models friends Karlie Kloss and Ashley Graham opt for sporty top knots with bare skin. And since it wouldn't be spring without a hint of pink, model Emily Ratajkowski proves you can wear pink on your eyes, lips and cheeks at the same time. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.
British beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is effortlessly polished with her soft waves and satin red lip.
1/10

British beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is effortlessly polished with her soft waves and satin red lip.

@lucyhale
2/10

Actress Lucy Hale pairs her tousled top knot with highlighted skin and a mauve berry lip.

@naomieharris
3/10

Actress Naomie Harris poses pretty in pink, matching her rosy cheek stain to her pale pink lip.

@halima
4/10

Posing with model friend Cindy Bruna, Halima and Bruna show off their evening glamour with dark smokey eyes and nude lips.

@lovegrace_e
5/10

Model Grace Elizabeth's spring time glamour is all about flushed stain cheeks and a mauve red lip.

@josephineskriver
6/10

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver is spring time ready with her effortlessly tousled polished curls.

@bellahadid
7/10

In Paris, Bella Hadid opts for a tousled up do, a sleek cat eye and classic red manicure.

@karliekloss
8/10

Model pals Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss opts for sporty top knots and bare faced skin.

@emrata
9/10

Emily Ratajkowski makes the case for magenta smokey yes, rosy cheeks and a glossy nude lip.

@selenagomez
10/10

Selena Gomez is all smiles wearing her newly cropped bob in fresh beach waves with a sleek blue manicure.

Keywords

Emily RatajkowskiSelena GomezElectric BlueMagentaSmokey Eye