British beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is effortlessly polished with her soft waves and satin red lip.
Actress Lucy Hale pairs her tousled top knot with highlighted skin and a mauve berry lip.
Actress Naomie Harris poses pretty in pink, matching her rosy cheek stain to her pale pink lip.
Posing with model friend Cindy Bruna, Halima and Bruna show off their evening glamour with dark smokey eyes and nude lips.
Model Grace Elizabeth's spring time glamour is all about flushed stain cheeks and a mauve red lip.
Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver is spring time ready with her effortlessly tousled polished curls.
In Paris, Bella Hadid opts for a tousled up do, a sleek cat eye and classic red manicure.
Model pals Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss opts for sporty top knots and bare faced skin.
Emily Ratajkowski makes the case for magenta smokey yes, rosy cheeks and a glossy nude lip.
Selena Gomez is all smiles wearing her newly cropped bob in fresh beach waves with a sleek blue manicure.