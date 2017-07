Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke's Style Is More Fairytale Princess Than Mother of Dragons

As Game of Thrones ' Daenerys Targaryen, Emilia Clarke is best known for her tumbling blonde hair, draped gowns, and, yes, those dragons. Off-screen the Brit is quite the opposite: a natural brunette, no mystical creatures, et al. And when it comes to her red carpet style, Clarke is much more risk-taking than her admittedly very daring character. Upon emerging in Hollywood, Clarke quickly became a fashion darling, dressed by the best designers in the world, including Altuzarra, Chanel, and Proenza Schouler . The actress has come to be known as quite the style chameleon, trying everything from a caped Valentino gown at the Golden Globes to a form-fitting Vivienne Westwood number at last year's Emmy Awards . Here, a look at Clarke's best red carpet moments.