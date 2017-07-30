Best of Instagram

Gigi Hadid's Pink Highlights, Irina Shayk's Burgundy Lips an More of the Best Beauty Moments of the Week

This week, our favorite A-listers took a break from the au naturale look and decided to go full summer glam. Whether they were attending movie premieres or celebrating National Lipstick Day, these models and actresses prove that a vibrant lip or sleek up do can be the ultimate finishing touch. From Kim Kardashian and Ashley Graham's tousled waves to Rihanna's slicked back curls, these stars show off how to do summer hair with a twist, while model Gigi Hadid added pink frosted tips to her sleek high pony. Models Irina Shayk and Sara Sampaio wore bold, colorful lips, while Jennifer Lopez celebrated her birthday in style with her signature glossy, nude lip. Here, a look at the best beauty moments of the week.
Model Ashley Graham pairs her dark smokey eye and tousled waves with a matte, nude pink lip.
Showcasing one of Pat McGrath's bold lipsticks, Slick Woods wears her bleached brows with a vibrant purple lip.

Model Irina Shayk pairs her dark brunette tousled curls with a taupe smoky eye and burgundy red lip.

Celebrating her 48th birthday in style, Jennifer Lopez wears her signature smokey eye with a glossy, nude lip.

Cara Delevingne goes full glam embellishing her platinum pixie with a black satin headband and sleek cat eye.

Models Lily Aldridge and Gigi Hadid pose for a glamorous selfie with dewy, luminous skin and matte nude lips.

Showing off her signature look with long, waves and a matte nude lip, Kim Kardashian celebrates National Lipstick Day.

Singer Rihanna wears her slicked back waves with a taupe smoky eye and a matte burgundy red lip.

Celebrating National Lipstick Day in style, model Sara Sampaio wears a heart shaped red and pink lip.

Model Gigi Hadid pairs her dark purple nails with a sleek, high pony with frosted pink highlighted tips.

