Gigi Hadid's Pink Highlights, Irina Shayk's Burgundy Lips an More of the Best Beauty Moments of the Week

Model Ashley Graham pairs her dark smokey eye and tousled waves with a matte, nude pink lip.
Showcasing one of Pat McGrath's bold lipsticks, Slick Woods wears her bleached brows with a vibrant purple lip.
Model Irina Shayk pairs her dark brunette tousled curls with a taupe smoky eye and burgundy red lip.
Celebrating her 48th birthday in style, Jennifer Lopez wears her signature smokey eye with a glossy, nude lip.
Cara Delevingne goes full glam embellishing her platinum pixie with a black satin headband and sleek cat eye.
Models Lily Aldridge and Gigi Hadid pose for a glamorous selfie with dewy, luminous skin and matte nude lips.
Showing off her signature look with long, waves and a matte nude lip, Kim Kardashian celebrates National Lipstick Day.
Singer Rihanna wears her slicked back waves with a taupe smoky eye and a matte burgundy red lip.
Celebrating National Lipstick Day in style, model Sara Sampaio wears a heart shaped red and pink lip.
Model Gigi Hadid pairs her dark purple nails with a sleek, high pony with frosted pink highlighted tips.