Gigi Hadid's Pink Highlights, Irina Shayk's Burgundy Lips an More of the Best Beauty Moments of the Week

This week, our favorite A-listers took a break from the au naturale look and decided to go full summer glam. Whether they were attending movie premieres or celebrating National Lipstick Day , these models and actresses prove that a vibrant lip or sleek up do can be the ultimate finishing touch. From Kim Kardashian and Ashley Graham 's tousled waves to Rihanna 's slicked back curls, these stars show off how to do summer hair with a twist, while model Gigi Hadid added pink frosted tips to her sleek high pony. Models Irina Shayk and Sara Sampaio wore bold, colorful lips , while Jennifer Lopez celebrated her birthday in style with her signature glossy, nude lip. Here, a look at the best beauty moments of the week.