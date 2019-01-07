Golden Globes

Inside All the Best Parties of Golden Globes Weekend with Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Timothée Chalamet

While the Golden Globes themselves are one of Hollywood's biggest parties, thanks to a varied nominee list and plenty of free alcohol, there are still plenty of other parties to attend leading up to and directly following the main event. This year, W kicked off the weekend with a celebration of our Best Performances issue, which drew out big names like Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone. The Art of Elysium threw their annual Heaven Gala, and on Sunday night, post-awards, everyone from Taylor Swift to Lady Gaga couldn't help but stay out on a weeknight at affairs thrown by Netflix, Amazon, Warner Bros., and more. Here, go inside the best parties of Golden Globes weekend.
W Magazine Celebrates Its &#39;Best Performances&#39; Portfolio And The Golden Globes With Audi And Giorgio Armani Beauty
Donato Sardella
1/32

Lili Reinhart, Pom Klementieff and Bel Powley attend W Magazine Celebrates Its 'Best Performances' Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi and Giorgio Armani Beauty at Chateau Marmont on January 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Donato Sardella
2/32

Troye Sivan attends W Magazine Celebrates Its 'Best Performances' Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi and Giorgio Armani Beauty at Chateau Marmont on January 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Tommaso Boddi
3/32

Poppy attends W Magazine Celebrates Its 'Best Performances' Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi and Giorgio Armani Beauty at Chateau Marmont on January 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Tommaso Boddi
4/32

Dree Hemingway attends W Magazine Celebrates Its 'Best Performances' Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi and Giorgio Armani Beauty at Chateau Marmont on January 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Tommaso Boddi
5/32

Kate Beckinsale attends W Magazine Celebrates Its 'Best Performances' Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi and Giorgio Armani Beauty at Chateau Marmont on January 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA
6/32

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA
7/32

Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Kiki Layne attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA
8/32

Troye Sivan and Joe Alwyn attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA
9/32

Kayli Carter and Rachel Brosnahan attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Rich Polk
10/32

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara attend Michael Muller's HEAVEN, presented by The Art of Elysium, on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Phillip Faraone
11/32

Lily Collins, Kris Jenner, and Ashley Hinshaw attend Michael Muller's HEAVEN, presented by The Art of Elysium, on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Christopher Polk/NBC
12/32

Spike Lee and Charlize Theron enjoy the NBCUniversal Golden Globe Awards After-Party Sunday, January 6, 2019 in the Jean-Georges Restaurant at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Phillip Faraone
13/32

Lili Reinhart and Hart Denton attend Michael Muller's HEAVEN, presented by The Art of Elysium, on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Alberto Rodriguez/NBC
14/32

Adam Driver and John David Washington attend the NBCUniversal Golden Globe Awards After-Party Sunday, January 6, 2019 in the Jean-Georges Restaurant at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Phillip Faraone
15/32

Usher and Courtney Love attend Michael Muller's HEAVEN, presented by The Art of Elysium, on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Rachel Murray
16/32

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton attend the FOX/HULU Golden Globe Awards viewing party and post-show celebration at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Phillip Faraone
17/32

Olivia Colman and Phoebe Waller-Bridge attend the FOX, FX and Hulu 2019 Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Emma McIntyre
18/32

Timothee Chalamet and Kaitlyn Dever attend the Amazon Prime Video's Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Phillip Faraone
19/32

Indya Moore attends the FOX, FX and Hulu 2019 Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Phillip Faraone
20/32

Joan Collins and Darren Criss attend the FOX, FX and Hulu 2019 Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Emma McIntyre
21/32

Alana Haim, Este Haim, Michael Zegen and Danielle Haim attend the Amazon Prime Video's Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Emma McIntyre
22/32

Tony Shalhoub, Rachel Brosnahan and Marin Hinkle attend the Amazon Prime Video's Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Charley Gallay
23/32

Dave Franco and Alison Brie attend the Netflix 2019 Golden Globes After Party on January 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur
24/32

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson attend the 2019 InStyle and Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Tommaso Boddi
25/32

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the Netflix 2019 Golden Globes After Party on January 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Donato Sardella
26/32

Amber Heard attends the 2019 InStyle and Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kevin Mazur
27/32

Lady Gaga attends the 2019 InStyle and Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Tommaso Boddi
28/32

Lisa Nishimura, Taylor Swift and Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos attend the Netflix 2019 Golden Globes After Party on January 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur
29/32

Lana Condor and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 2019 InStyle and Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Donato Sardella
30/32

Michelle Yeoh and Constance Wu attend the 2019 InStyle and Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Donato Sardella
31/32

Haley Lu Richardson and Zoey Deutch attend the 2019 InStyle and Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Tommaso Boddi
32/32

Isla Fisher and Kate Beckinsale attend the Netflix 2019 Golden Globes After Party on January 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Keywords

Golden Globes