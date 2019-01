While the Golden Globes themselves are one of Hollywood's biggest parties , thanks to a varied nominee list and plenty of free alcohol, there are still plenty of other parties to attend leading up to and directly following the main event. This year, W kicked off the weekend with a celebration of our Best Performances issue , which drew out big names like Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone. The Art of Elysium threw their annual Heaven Gala, and on Sunday night, post-awards, everyone from Taylor Swift to Lady Gaga couldn't help but stay out on a weeknight at affairs thrown by Netflix, Amazon, Warner Bros., and more. Here, go inside the best parties of Golden Globes weekend.