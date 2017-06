Governors Ball 2017: Go Backstage With Lorde, Childish Gambino and More

Celebrities were scarce at this year's Governors Ball music festival, but the performers had a great time, according to Instagram. Friday's lineup was stacked, including headliners like Chance the Rapper, Lorde, Tove Lo Kehlani , and Majid Jordan , who are longtime collaborators with Drake. On Saturday, Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino took the stage, along with the Wu-Tang Clan, Rae Sremmurd Banks , and Stormzy. And finally, the festival wrapped on Sunday with performances from Wiz Khalifa, Mac Demarco , and Skepta. Overall, it was a solid (and sunny) comeback after last year's weather fiasco, which forced the festival to cancel Kanye West's performance. And the festival tapped a handful of young up-and-comers like Jessie Reyez , differentiating it from other festivals like Coachella, Panorama , and now The Meadows. See what artists like Lorde, Dua Lipa, and Charli XCS got up to backstage this year.