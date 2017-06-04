View as SlideshowGovernors Ball

Governors Ball 2017: Go Backstage With Lorde, Childish Gambino and More

Celebrities were scarce at this year's Governors Ball music festival, but the performers had a great time, according to Instagram. Friday's lineup was stacked, including headliners like Chance the Rapper, Lorde, Tove Lo, Kehlani, and Majid Jordan, who are longtime collaborators with Drake. On Saturday, Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino took the stage, along with the Wu-Tang Clan, Rae Sremmurd, Banks, and Stormzy. And finally, the festival wrapped on Sunday with performances from Wiz Khalifa, Mac Demarco, and Skepta. Overall, it was a solid (and sunny) comeback after last year's weather fiasco, which forced the festival to cancel Kanye West's performance. And the festival tapped a handful of young up-and-comers like Jessie Reyez, differentiating it from other festivals like Coachella, Panorama, and now The Meadows. See what artists like Lorde, Dua Lipa, and Charli XCS got up to backstage this year.
Credit
The musical artist Lorde after performing at the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall&#39;s Island in New York City this summer.
1/9

Lorde

The musical artist Lorde after performing at the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York City this summer.

2/9

Childish Gambino

The musical artists Childish Gambino and Brick hang out backstage at the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York City.

3/9

Dua Lipa and Charli XCX

The musical artists Dua Lipa and Charli XCX hang out backstage at the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York City.

4/9

Banks

The musical artist Banks before performing at the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York City this summer.

5/9

Flume and Tove Lo

The musical artists Flume and Tove Lo hang out backstage at the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York City.

6/9

Jack Antonoff of Bleachers

Jack Antonoff of Bleachers performed at the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York City this summer.

7/9

Charli XCX

Charli XCX performs at the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York City this summer.

8/9

The Wu Tang Clan

The Wu Tang Clan performs at the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York City this summer.

9/9

Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd

Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd hangs out backstage at the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York City.

Keywords

Governors BallLordeChildish GambinoBackstageMusic Festival